This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 8/5/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/5/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: Properties Artisan

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Properties Artisan. The Properties Artisan works as part of the properties team providing rehearsal and show props, loading shows in and out of the theatre, working within a budget, reporting expenses, archiving shows, maintaining a safe and clean work environment, and keeping prop storage areas tidy and organized. The position requires a wide variety of skills including carpentry, sewing, upholstery, painting, and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Scenic Designer

James Youmans (Scenic Designer) is looking for a scenic design studio assistant that has experience working in Cinema4D, as well as either Vectorworks or AutoCAD. Knowledge in both drafting programs is a plus, but not necessary. Willingness to learn Cinema4D software will also be considered. The work can be performed remotely or at Jim's studio in NYC - midtown east. Knowledge of the following programs is highly recommended: Vectorworks/AutoCAD, Cinema4D, Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, Aft... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Legoland Character Performer

We're LEGOLAND New York Resort - the place where FUN is built, and memories are guaranteed! With our Theme Park, Hotel, Mini-Land and more - the opportunities here at our BRAND-NEW LEGOLAND are endless. If you have the magic to create smiles and memories daily, then you want to be on our team! In this role you will: Provide excellent guest service to all our customers Ensure guests is having an amazing time Assist Guests in finding their way through the park Entertaining guests thro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales Development Representative

Company Description Looking for an opportunity where you can combine your love for the arts with a professional B2B Sales career? Want to join a growing and diverse team of professionals bringing a Broadway caliber technology platform to performing arts organizations coast to coast? We are looking for passionate, career minded individuals from all backgrounds, who excel at speaking to others, provide customer service naturally and want to continue to be part of the performing arts community, to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Programs

Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Reports to: Executive Director & Managing Director Scheduling: Business hours with occasional nights and weekends as needed by performance schedule Job Overview: Chelsea Factory is looking to engage a Director of Programs who will contribute to the development, implementation, and management of Chelsea Factory's core programming, including multidisciplinary artist residencies, performances by partner presenting organizations, and related civic... (more)

Internships - Creative: Dramaturgy & Casting Apprentice

Dramaturgy and Casting Apprentice This position works closely with the Dramaturg & Literary Manager and the Associate Artistic Director in charge of casting on a broad range of projects and initiatives in the Artistic Department. Duties may include: • Evaluating and responding to script submissions • Conducting dramaturgical research for main stage productions • Creating a variety of published materials (including season playbill articles) • Leading talkbacks and other audience engagemen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations & Community Programs Coordinator

The Operations & Community Programs Coordinator works closely with the Director of Operations & Community Programs to plan and execute the NJSO's statewide touring chamber music program (Community Partners), handling a wide range of administrative and on-site event management duties. This role also involves managing relationships with a wide range of clients. Currently, all NJSO employees work remotely for day-to-day activity. However, some in-person work is required of this position for rehe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Coordinator

The Education Coordinator works closely with the Education & Community Engagement (ECE) team to plan and implement core programs, including the NJSO Youth Orchestras, Coach-in-Residence Program and related activities for schools and communities statewide. The Coordinator also serves as department lead for: 1) data management, and 2) coordination of program evaluation and assessment. Currently, all NJSO employees work remotely for day-to-day activity. However, some in-person work is required o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT MANAGER

HERE ARTS CENTER Facilities and Equipment Manager From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcome... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of External Affairs

Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Reports to: Executive Director Scheduling: Business hours with occasional nights and weekends as needed by performance schedule Job Overview: Chelsea Factory is looking to engage an entrepreneurial, energetic Director of External Affairs who will lead the organization's core outward-facing activity. Reporting to the Executive Director, this individual will be responsible for developing and driving the organization's communications strategy, ma... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Volunteer Manager

Job Title Volunteer Manager Department Event Services Department FLSA Status Non-Exempt Employment Status Part Time JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of the Director of Event Services, the Volunteer Manager is responsible for managing the Volunteers of the MPAC to ensure the smooth operation of the Event Services Department. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Administrative & Clerical Duties • Recruit, interview, select, train, schedule, and supervise the Volu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Event Services Administrative Associate

Job Title Event Services Administrative Associate Department Event Services FLSA Status Non-Exempt Employment Status Part Time JOB SUMMARY Under the general supervision of the Director of Event Services, the Event Services Administrative Associate assists in the organizing, mobilizing and the coordination of staff, event participants, officials and administrators for the successful execution of every event at Marcus Performing Arts Center. This position is responsible for work... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, Gallow Green, Manderley Bar, and The Club Car is seeking a full time Company Manager. The Company Manager will support all administrative activities for the production and act as the principal liaison between the artists and theater company. They will work under the guidance of the Producing Director to ensure all those involved in the production receive the essential support required. We are seeking a candidate who is a true self-starter, a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Traveling Executive Assistant & Social Media Coordinator

Traveling Executive Assistant & Social Media Coordinator



Pay: $2600/ month plus all housing and travel expenses are covered

Benefits: Health & Dental Insurance

Documentation Requirements: Must have a U.S. passport and driver's license valid through 09/2022



Please send a cover letter and resume.





COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Broadway Plus is the leading artist booking platform, VIP experienc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

SUMMARY: The Box Office Manager will report directly to the Director of Ticketing Services, and work closely as part of the Marketing Team, to manage the day-to-day operations within the Box Office including, but not limited to; ticket transactions, customer service, communication about Dallas Theater Center productions and policies, supervision of staff, and reconciliation of Box Office transactions. The ideal candidate for this position must exercise independent judgement, initiative, abili... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Production Manager/Performance Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Associate Production Manager/Performance Manager for its 5-theatre complex. This position reports directly to the Director of Production. The Associate Production Manager will be responsible for managing the production process for Cabaret, Stage III and Children's programming. As the Performance Manager, this individual will manage the performances in all spaces for all programming. Nights and week... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: COVID Safety Manager

The COVID Safety Manager is a full-time touring position responsible for the coordination of all COVID Health and Safety Protocols for the touring company members and tour management in conjunction with the local venue personnel. COVID Safety Managers will be assigned to one of nine tours, with the length and type (Equity/non-Equity) of tour variable. The COVID Safety Manager reports to the touring Company Manager and the Covid Safety Supervisor at NETworks Presentations. Overview of Responsi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Strong Black Female Lead for Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera Short Musical Film (Non-Union)

STORY: Strange Fruit: The Hip-hopera is casting for a dynamic actress for the lead role of LASHELLE ROBINSON (age 25-45 to play 28-year-old). Looking for an African-American actress (preferably darker-skinned) who can sing Broadway style, rap (preferably), and move. Although this is a short musical film, we are looking for an actress with musical theater background. STORY: Strange Fruit: The Hip-hopera is a an independent, out-of-pocket, hip-hop musical short film about racial reconciliation. Th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Senior Manager

About Us: Laguna Playhouse, a nationally acclaimed, non-profit, professional theatre located steps away from the Pacific Ocean in the charming arts colony of Laguna Beach, CA seeks a full-time Ticketing Services Senior Manager. Reporting to the CFO/CTO and working in collaboration with all department heads, the Ticketing Services Senior Manager will lead the Playhouse's Ticketing Department customer service team and be a Super User supporting the use of Tessitura at the Playhouse. About th... (more)