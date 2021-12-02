Now Hiring: Casting Associate, Head of Marketing and Community, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/2/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Wig Runner

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, one hour from New York City, is seeking a wig crew runner for our upcoming production of THREE SISTERS. The wig runner's main responsibilities are assisting actors in and out of wigs/facial hair pieces, assisting with any quick changes (both hair and costumes) as needed, and maintaining the styling as designed by the wig designer. Attendance at all run throughs, technical and dress rehearsals, all previews, performances, and strike are... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Associate - Casting

ABOUT Arena Stage Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and gr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Summer Training Programs Directorial Staff

Job Summary Paper Mill Playhouse seeks professional-level directors/choreographers and music directors to serve as artistic staff for the institution's 2022 Summer Training Programs including the Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and the Musical Theater Intensive. Students work with industry professionals to expand their skill and knowledge in preparing them for the artistic workforce. Key to the curriculum of both programs is the development of self-discipline, respect, and a commitment to ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Summer Training Programs Teaching Staff

Job Summary Paper Mill Playhouse seeks professional-level teaching artists to serve as teaching faculty for the institution's 2022 Summer Training Programs including the Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and the Musical Theater Intensive. Students participate in technique-driven classes including musical theater performance, acting, dance, and private voice lessons. Key to the curriculum of both programs is the development of self-discipline, respect, and a commitment to excellence that will... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annapurna Theatre Seeking Assistant

Annapurna Theatre ASSISTANT

Annapurna Theatre, the live stage division of Annapurna Pictures with a presence in New York and London, is looking to add an administrative assistant to the team to assist the Co-Heads of the division.

The ideal candidate is kind, passionate about theatre and has an extensive knowledge of theatre history and current theatre makers. Annapurna Theatre credits include FLEABAG (NY and West End), AMERICAN UTOPIA (Tony Award), THE LE... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

The Marketing Assistant supports the administrative functions/operations of the marketing department including, but not limited to: graphic design, in-house photography, managing processing of all bulk mail, and oversees promotional distribution. Reports to Director of Marketing. RESPONSIBILITIES a. Graphic Design a. Develops promotional materials including playbills, headshot displays, postcards, posters, newsletters, flyers, outdoor banners, and digital displays b. Assists with show l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks highly motivated and experienced Associate Director of Marketing. The Associate Director of Marketing supports the administrative functions/operations of the Marketing Department including, but not limited to: develops show logos and promotional brochures, designs weekly print ads, serves as part of the lead writing team for newsletters, manages social media accounts and groups, creates and sends promotional emails, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Coming off a Successful 2021 season, The Colonial Theatre of Rhode Island seeks Managing Director, a creative thinker with leadership, admistrative, fundraising and financial skills to work in partnership with the Board of Trustees and Artistic Director to guide and grow the nonprofit theatre and its mission, vision, and values. The Colonial Theatre is committed to producing professional theatre of the highest quality, which includes providing an outdoor, summer Shakespeare Festival, and to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Wellness Director

Who is Penumbra? Founded in 1976 by award-winning director Lou Bellamy, Penumbra is a nationally recognized organization housing Minnesota's only Black professional theatre company. Penumbra has earned tremendous accolades, producing nearly 200 plays, over 30 premieres, and has cultivated generations of artists of color. Through our powerful art, we open hearts, rehearse strategies for change, and dispel dehumanizing narratives of people of color. What will you do? Penumbra is seeking a d... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Equity Director

Who is Penumbra? Founded in 1976 by award-winning director Lou Bellamy, Penumbra is a nationally recognized organization housing Minnesota's only Black professional theatre company. Penumbra has earned tremendous accolades, producing nearly 200 plays, over 30 premieres, and has cultivated generations of artists of color. Through our powerful art, we open hearts, rehearse strategies for change, and dispel dehumanizing narratives of people of color. What will you do? As we evolve into a Cen... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Marketing & Communications Associate

The Public Theater is seeking an Associate who is eager to learn about and support the needs of the Marketing & Communications team. As the Marketing & Communications Associate, you will help maintain day-to-day team operations and administrative tasks, including focusing on The Public's email marketing strategy and website. This role reports to the Associate Manager of Marketing. Key Responsibilities: • Provide general administrative assistance to the Marketing & Communications team, inclu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Arts Director - Penumbra Theatre

Who is Penumbra?i?? Founded in 1976 by award-winning director Lou Bellamy, Penumbra is a nationally recognized organization housing Minnesota's only Black professional theatre company. Penumbra has earned tremendous accolades, producing nearly 200 plays, over 30 premieres, and has cultivated generations of artists of color. Through our powerful art, we open hearts, rehearse strategies for change, and dispel dehumanizing narratives of people of color. What will you do?i?? Penumbra seeks a visio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head of Marketing and Community

Chelsea Factory is looking to engage an entrepreneurial, energetic Head of Marketing and Community who will steward the organization's core outward-facing activity. Reporting to the Executive Director, this individual will be responsible for driving the organization's communications strategy, executing marketing/PR campaigns, supporting fundraising efforts, and managing guest services and community relations. In addition to guiding Chelsea Factory's overall public presence, the Head of Market... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Properties Manager

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Properties Manager for its 2022 Festival Season. The Properties Manager works in conjunction with one other Properties Manager and reports to the Technical Director. The Properties Managers are responsible for providing rehearsal and stage props for six mainstage productions. Supervises one Assistant Props Manager, one Prop Shop Foreman, three Staff Artisans, one Properties Apprentice and one Properties Paint Apprentice. The successful candidate will be orga... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Production Electrician

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Production Electrician for its 2022 Festival Season. The Production Electrician reports to the Lighting Director and the Director of Production. The position works as a member of a 13-person team. The Production Electrician directly supervises two assistants, six staff and four apprentices. The primary goals of the position include: -Supervise members of the Electrics staff in prepping the rental lighting package at the rental house. -Direct and super... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Costume Director for its 2022 Festival Season. The Costume Director reports to the Director of Production. This is being considered an Interim position and is a seasonal agreement. The Costume Director will manage a 40+ member team, with the help of an Associate, for theCostume Department, which will construct/rent/alter costumes for six productions. The Costume Director will collaborate with Costume Designers and other departments to successfully ach... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Technical Director of Rigging Operations

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Technical Director-Rigging Operations for its 2022 Festival Season. The Assistant Technical Director - Rigging Operations reports to the Technical Director. The ATD coordinates installation and maintenance of hanging scenery and all stock rigging equipment, including life safety systems & chain motors. Directly supervises one Staff Rigger and one Rigging Apprentice. Assists in supervising and planning rigging changeovers with the Stage Operations ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager

DEPARTMENT: Production

REPORTS TO: Director of Production & Production Stage Manager

WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Director of Artistic Administration, Production Staff, and select Music & Artistic Staff

DATES: May 23 to August 21, 2022 (inclusive)

Job Summary

The Calling Stage Manager is a seasonal employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager is responsible for runni... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, Gallow Green, Manderley Bar, and The Club Car is seeking a full time Company Manager. The Company Manager will support all administrative activities for the production and act as the principal liaison between the artists and theater company. They will work under the guidance of the Producing Director to ensure all those involved in the production receive the essential support required. We are seeking someone who is a true self-starter, a multi-ta... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Overhire (Scenery, Props, Electric, Audio, Costumes)

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, one hour from New York City, is seeking submissions for theater technicians for our electrics, audio, scenic, props and wardrobe departments to join our over-hire lists for occasional work calls. Two River Theater is dedicated to the goal of building an equitable and culturally diverse work environment and strongly encourages applications from members of underrepresented groups. To apply, please send a resume, work history, or skill lis... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Boston Lyric Opera - Chief Operating Officer

Organization Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) leads the way in celebrating the art of the voice through innovative programming and community engagement initiatives that redefine the opera-going experience. Its mission is to build curiosity, enthusiasm, and support for opera by creating musically and theatrically compelling productions, events, and educational resources for the Boston community and beyond. More than 25,000 audience members enjoy BLO's performances each year. Now in its 45th season, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Position Summary Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an Executive Assistant to provide direct administrative report to Signature's Artistic Director. The Executive Assistant is a member of the artistic team with interdepartmental responsibilities in line with assisting Signature's Artistic Director. They also help oversee general administrative functions at Signature, including space requests, additional calendar maintenance and correspondence with Si... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society (GGSS) is looking to hire a Stage Manager for its upcoming production of Legally Blonde.

GGSS is a non-equity, extracurricular amateur theatre company based out of Georgetown University Law Center. Our casts are primarily composed of law students, though alumni and other local theater enthusiasts regularly participate.

Please note, in order to be eligible, candidates must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Educational Theatre Director/Assistant Director

Positions: Stage Directors and Assistant Directors (Musical Theatre and Straight Plays ) Position Summary: Encore Theatre Group is seeking to expand its pool of musical theatre and straight play directors and assistant directors during the spring of 2022. The Director must be able to balance the dual roles of being the Director of a full-scale production with specific regard to also being an Educator in an educational theatre setting. Please send a cover letter and resume to Artistic Producer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) seeks a dedicated, innovative and imaginative Artistic Director (AD) to build upon the theatre's legacy and lead the organization into the future. Who is New York Theatre Workshop? Illuminating our world through theatre. We are a community of artists and audience members who believe in the transformative power of theatre. For over 40 years, New York Theatre Workshop has cultivated a space where our common humanity is affirmed-where audiences are bo... (more)