Theatrical Rights Worldwide Announces Live Streaming Partnership with BookTix Live

Broadway musical theatre licensor Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) has been a pioneer in developing theatrical resources that become industry standards. Changing the landscape of how theater has been produced globally, the forward-thinking licensing company is the first to launch their entire catalog on BookTix Live, a new online streaming platform developed by premier theatre ticketing company BookTix.

BookTix Live is a dynamic, comprehensive, reliable, secure and controlled ticketing and delivery platform for live stream viewing of performances. Now, alongside in-house ticketing, musical theatre groups can offer live stream ticketing to their audiences, who can gain exclusive access to individual, live performances of TRW musicals at home. BookTix Live allows theater companies to not only sell tickets for their events, but to provide the secure technology platform and support to stream and view the show as well.

Steve Spiegel, owner and CEO of TRW, said "We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with BookTix for protection of our authors' rights in bringing live streamed performances to patrons of their musicals. While nothing can compare to attending a show in person, the live stream ticketing platform developed by BookTix provides a wonderful alternative to patrons who can't attend in person due to social distancing and safety factors. It's the same show, the same actors and musicians, but the technology of BookTix allows for viewing at home instead of a seat inside the theater."

"When the organizations we support began to cancel productions, it broke our hearts" said Jason Goldstein, Co-owner of BookTix. "We knew we had to step up and do something. Empathizing with our clients' emotional, financial and technological hurdles and solving their headaches with easy-to-implement and cost-effective solutions has always been the hallmark of BookTix. It was a natural move to develop a streaming platform that integrated with ticketing."

Spiegel went on to say, "The guardianship of author's copyright is core to our mission and the live stream ticketing and viewing platform adheres to these laws by preventing downloading, storing or saving the transmission. Once schools, youth, community and professional theatres safely open, this amazing live streaming platform will complement the in-house experience to help them remain viable while supporting the revenue for our authors."

"We know this is new territory for theater groups, so the key to success will be the customer support. I am so proud of our staff, and partnering with TRW; wait until you see this industry game changer!" Goldstein added.

BookTix Live is currently in beta testing and will be available this summer for all TRW titles. Further information can be found at BookTix.com.





