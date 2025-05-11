Theatre [Untitled] to Open YOU ARE NOT GAY by Timothy Thomas Leech & Alexander Ronneburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre [Untitled] continues its groundbreaking Reading Series with the next powerful installment: You Are Not Gay, a new musical by Timothy Thomas Leech and Alexander Ronneburg. The one-night-only reading will take place on Monday, June 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Open Jar Studios, with free admission thanks to the generosity of supporters of the theatre.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

You Are Not Gay is a courtroom musical inspired by a landmark civil rights case that took aim at the fraudulent and harmful practice of conversion therapy. With an electric blend of rebellious pop-punk, rousing gospel, and musicalized trial scenes, the show follows "Team Plaintiff" as they build their legal case-and reclaim their identities in the process. As they square off against fundamentalist forces and personal demons alike, these queer heroes (or "queeroes") deliver a defiant message of truth, resilience, and justice.

The reading is directed by Chaz Wolcott (Newsies: The Broadway Musical, Red Bucket Follies) with music direction by Matthew Nassida (National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 2024 festival, Broadway: Gutenberg! The Musical). The powerhouse cast includes Julio Rey (Broadway: Aladdin, Lempicka, Bad Cinderella), Michael Schimmele (Broadway: Aladdin), EROS (TV: New Amsterdam, Everything's Trash, The Other Two), Micaela Oliverio (Singfeld, A Musical About Nothing, The Office Musical Parody), Brian Michael Hoffman (US Premiere of MAGGIE at Goodspeed), Tom Souhrada (Broadway and National Tours: Mary Poppins, Kinky Boots, My Fair Lady), Tim Connell (Broadway: Nick & Nora), Anthony DaSilva (National/International Tours: Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Andy McAdams (Laguardia High School: Into the Woods, Peter and the Starcatcher)

Meet the Writers:

Timothy Thomas Leech is a lyricist, bookwriter, composer, and performer. His original musical, You Are Not Gay (book, lyrics), was developed at Goodspeed Musicals (February 2024) and Drama Club Camp (May 2024), and was the Grand Prize Winner of the 2024-2025 Renaissance Theatre Emerging Artists Festival. His original musical Polar Excess (book, music, lyrics) was performed at the Lincoln Center as part of the Across a Crowded Room program (January 2024), and his original musical Dive In (book, lyrics) was performed at the University of Central Florida's Project Spotlight (April 2024). Timothy graduated from NYU with an M.F.A. in Musical Theatre Writing (2024). Timothy has also received a B.A. from Pacific University (2012), where he studied Politics, Math, and Music, and a J.D. from NYU Law (2016), where he studied occasionally. www.timothythomasleech.com

Alexander Ronneburg is an award-winning composer, arranger, and music director. A graduate of Stanford University and NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Cycle 33), Alexander has worked on projects across the country, including with the music team of Hamilton.

ABOUT THEATRE [UNTITLED]:

Theatre [Untitled] strives to provide a nurturing platform for undiscovered artists to forge igniting, challenging, and emboldening new and reinvented works while educating and empowering the next generation of artists. Theatre [Untitled] invites the community, artists, and industry professionals to join them for an evening of impactful new theater. The TU Reading Series provides a unique opportunity to support emerging artists and become an active participant in the development of innovative new work.

Theatre [Untitled]'s Reading Series is FREE for all to attend. Following the reading, the cast and creative team will engage in a reception and post-reading discussion.