Theatre Resources Unlimited to Present Town Hall: 'How Theater Companies Are Adapting To a Post-Shutdown World;

Join the conversation on rebuilding audiences and navigating the new normal.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Theatre Resources Unlimited to Present Town Hall: 'How Theater Companies Are Adapting To a Post-Shutdown World;

Theatre Resources Unlimited (TRU) is excited to announce its return to live monthly panels and discussions with How Theater Companies Are Adapting to a Post-Shutdown World on July 27 at Polaris North Theatre, 245 W. 29th Street, 4th floor, New York, 10001. Doors open at 6:30pm for networking and roundtable introductions of everyone in the room - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. The Open Forum will start at 7:00pm. Free for TRU members and not-for-profit theater companies; $15 for non-members. Please visit https://truonline.org/events/town-hall-companies-are-adapting/ to register, or email or phone at least a day in advance (or much sooner): e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com / phone 833-506-5550.

Co-hosted by Rose-Marie Brandwein, president of Polaris North, a membership cooperative of Actors, Playwrights and Directors; Magaly Colimon-Christopher, founding producing artistic director of Conch Shell Productions; Tim Errickson, artistic director of Boomerang Theatre; Ariel Estrada, founder, producing artistic director of Leviathan Lab; Lorca Peress, founding artistic director of MultiStages; Rusty Thelin & Molly Rice, co-artistic directors of Realtime Interventions; Alex Roe, producing artistic director of Metropolitan Playhouse; Cynthia Stephens, executive director of Sacred Ground Productions. Moderated by Bob Ost of TRU.

As part of a multi-tiered initiative to help restore the theater community in New York and beyond, TRU is inviting small to medium-sized producing companies to join us in a series of honest conversation about the struggle to reopen. In 2021, a virtual meeting generated some specific concerns, including the need to find out what audiences required to return to theater. We hosted a hybrid live-plus-streamed Town Hall last November to further consider what still needs to happen now that protocols are relaxed and policies are changing from venue to venue. This time we will focus on the changes wrought on producing companies by shutdown. Have audiences returned? What are some successful strategies companies are using to rebuild their audiences? Do we need to rethink ticket pricing both within the not-for-profit and the less accessible commercial Broadway world? Might partnerships with commercial theater be useful? Are we taking the lessons of virtual into our future?

Companies are encouraged to talk about the impact of shutdown and their plans for or experience with already reopening, with a particular focus on finding solutions to any obstacles holding them back. TRU offers this as an opportunity for companies to learn from and find ways to help each other while exploring programs that might better serve producing companies. Though the focus will be on not-for-profit and fiscally sponsored companies, all companies struggling to return to live performance are welcome to participate in this conversation.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



RELATED STORIES

1
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

2
Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Photo
Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park

The Week 2  performances included: Titanique the Musical (Pre-show), Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX: The Musical, A Beautiful Noise, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Rich Kaminski.

3
Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theaters SWING STATE Photo
Get Discount Tickets to Audible Theater's SWING STATE

Audible Inc. will soon present New York premiere of the acclaimed Goodman Theatre production of Swing State, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman (The Glory of Living, Spinning Into Butter, Boy Gets Girl) and directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman). There's never been a better time to snag discounted tickets!

4
Video: Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Photo
Video: Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP

Nick Lieberman had 19 days to turn Theater Camp, a short film he created with his friends Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin, in a full-length feature film. BroadwayWorld sat down with Lieberman to discuss the making of the film, his theater camp memories, what it was like on the set of the film, and more. Watch the new video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Public Theater Lays Off 19 Percent of StaffPublic Theater Lays Off 19 Percent of Staff
'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year'Master Of The House - The Theatres Of Cameron Mackintosh' Wins The Inaugural Architectural History Book Of The Year
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the MunyFull Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis in MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis in MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour, and More!

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MJ THE MUSICAL
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You