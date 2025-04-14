Theatre Communications Group to Publish David Adjmi’s STEREOPHONIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Communications Group will publish Stereophonic by David Adjmi, featuring original songs by Will Butler of Arcade Fire. Set in a California recording studio in the mid-1970s, Stereophonic, the most Tony-nominated play of all time, is an electrifying portrait of a band wracked with division and disillusionment that nevertheless might be on the verge of creating a masterpiece.

“Stereophonic is a towering achievement—bold, daring, and emotionally resonant. We are honored to publish this acclaimed work and help bring this extraordinary play to new audiences across the country and around the world,” said LaTeshia Ellerson, Co-Executive Director of National Engagement at Theatre Communications Group

Winner of five 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Play, Stereophonic has quickly become a theatrical sensation, celebrated by critics and audiences alike for its immersive storytelling and emotional resonance. Stereophonic is available for pre-order with a publication date of May 13, 2025.



Stereophonic brings us inside the cloistered world of a recording studio as a rock band on the brink of superstardom attempts to create their sophomore album. The ensuing pressures open up cracks in the band’s once-easy camaraderie, and spats over issues like tempo and song length begin to reveal deeper problems in the band’s foundation. Running on a diet of booze, sleep deprivation, and a giant bag of cocaine, interpersonal relationships are pushed to the breaking point as a process that was meant to last a few weeks becomes a neverending slog.

