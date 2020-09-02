Theatre Communications Group Publishes THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp
Rapp is the author of numerous plays, including Nocturne, Finer Noble Gases, Stone Cold Dead Serious, The Metal Children, The Hallway Trilogy, and Red Light Winter.
Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp. The Sound Inside was commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater and had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts in the summer of 2018. This production opened on Broadway at Studio 54 in October 2019.
When Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale, begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student, Christopher, the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.
Adam Rapp is an award-winning playwright, director, novelist, and filmmaker. He is the author of numerous plays, including Nocturne, Finer Noble Gases, Stone Cold Dead Serious, The Metal Children, The Hallway Trilogy, and Red Light Winter, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Rapp's novels include Know Your Beholder and The Year of Endless Sorrows, and numerous works of fiction for young adults, including Under the Wolf, Under the Dog and 33 Snowfish. He is writer and director of the feature films Winter Passing and Blackbird.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
1,500 Buildings Will Be Lit Red on September 1 as a Call to Congress to Pass the RESTART Act
1,500 venues across the country will light their buildings red tomorrow, September 1, as a call to congress to pass the RESTART Act, offering economic...
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....
Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square
ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Tim...