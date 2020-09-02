Theatre Communications Group Publishes THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp

Rapp is the author of numerous plays, including Nocturne, Finer Noble Gases, Stone Cold Dead Serious, The Metal Children, The Hallway Trilogy, and Red Light Winter.

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp. The Sound Inside was commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater and had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts in the summer of 2018. This production opened on Broadway at Studio 54 in October 2019.

When Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale, begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student, Christopher, the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.

Adam Rapp is an award-winning playwright, director, novelist, and filmmaker. He is the author of numerous plays, including Nocturne, Finer Noble Gases, Stone Cold Dead Serious, The Metal Children, The Hallway Trilogy, and Red Light Winter, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Rapp's novels include Know Your Beholder and The Year of Endless Sorrows, and numerous works of fiction for young adults, including Under the Wolf, Under the Dog and 33 Snowfish. He is writer and director of the feature films Winter Passing and Blackbird.

