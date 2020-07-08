TheaterWorksUSA's Chelsea Studios Will Not Reopen

TheatreWorksUSA has announced that their Chelsea Studios will not reopen.

"Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation that makes it impossible for TheaterWorksUSA to maintain these spaces while we are unable to produce live theater," The Staff & Board of Directors of TheaterWorksUSA said in a statement on their website.

"With our producing and touring operations currently suspended through the end of 2020, we - like many other not-for-profit cultural institutions - are faced with making difficult decisions."

Read the full statement on TheaterWorksUSA's website here.

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of nearly 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. Recent programmatic highlights include: the Broadway production of a??The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; two New York Times Critics Picks, a??Dog Man: The Musical and a??The Pout-Pout Fisha??, which opened the New Victory Theater's 2019-2020 season; and a??Warriors Don't Cry, a??a co-production with The Bushnell Performing Arts Center that premiered in January 2020. A new virtual Academy for the performing arts was launched in May 2020.

