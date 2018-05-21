Theater Talk: Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill Unite to Discuss THREE TALL WOMEN

Actors Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill discuss working together with director Joe Mantello to create the magnificent revival of "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women," now on Broadway at The Golden Theatre. Jesse Green of "The New York TImes" and Susan Haskins co-host.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

