Theater Talk
Click Here for More Articles on Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill Unite to Discuss THREE TALL WOMEN

May. 21, 2018  

Actors Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill discuss working together with director Joe Mantello to create the magnificent revival of "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women," now on Broadway at The Golden Theatre. Jesse Green of "The New York TImes" and Susan Haskins co-host.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Theater Talk: Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill Unite to Discuss THREE TALL WOMEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author Theater Talk

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael (read more...)

  • Theater Talk: Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill Unite to Discuss THREE TALL WOMEN
  • Theater Talk: Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton & More Talk MY FAIR LADY!
  • Theater Talk: John Tiffany & Steven Hoggett on the Magic of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • Theater Talk: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Tell All About FROZEN's New Songs!
  • Theater Talk: Billy Crudup, David Cale & Leigh Silverman Talk HARRY CLARKE
  • Theater Talk: Estelle Parsons and Patricia Bosworth on The Actors Studio!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 