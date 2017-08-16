Theater Talk: Flashback with the Great Barbara Cook

In this episode of THEATER TALK, Barbara Cook (1927-2017) discusses her break-out starring role as Marian, the Librarian, in the original 1957 Broadway production of THE MUSIC MAN (taped April 21, 2000).

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for The New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

