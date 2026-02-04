Theater Resources Unlimited Shares Updated Cast And Honorees For 2026 TRU LOVE BENEFIT

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced updated casting details for the 2026 TRU Love Benefit, produced with support from Margot Astrachan Production, Merrie L. Davis/Next Act 2 Follow, and Scott Sickles. The event will be directed by Jonathan S. Cerullo, with Georgina Bates assisting, music direction by Clare Cooper, and stage management by Natalie Thomas.

The benefit will take place at Green Room 42, located at 570 10th Avenue in New York City. Top-tier tickets are sold out. Remaining tickets are priced at $175 for general admission and $200 for reserved seating, with all tickets including a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, a three-course luncheon, the awards ceremony, and the performance.

Cast

The cast brings together Broadway veterans and emerging artists and includes Tina Fabrique (Broadway: Ragtime, The Glass Menagerie; television: Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, Reading Rainbow), Wendy Waring (original Broadway cast of Follies), Jeff Williams (national tour of Follies), and Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway: Wicked; national tour: The Color Purple).

Also appearing is the TRU-created vocal ensemble TRU Tones, featuring Christopher Michaels (national tour of Blippi: The Wonderful World), Jaidyn Richardson (AMDA), and Renee Ross. Special appearances will be made by Tony Award nominees Veanne Cox and Robert Cuccioli, as well as stage, film, and television performer Laila Robins.

(* denotes Actor’s Equity Association membership.)

Honorees

The 2026 TRU Love Benefit honorees include producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane, recipients of the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for their commitment to community and for co-creating BroadwayHD, a platform expanding access to theater worldwide.

Tony Award-winning performer Tonya Pinkins will receive the TRU Humanitarian Award in recognition of her advocacy for equity, inclusion, and social change through her artistic career. TRU will also honor the memory of Advisory Board member and producer Jack W. Batman.

Director Jonathan Cerullo noted that the program intentionally unites Broadway veterans with early-career performers, including graduating students from leading theater training programs, creating dialogue between generations of artists.

Committees

The Honoree Benefit Committee includes Chuck Cooper, Veanne Cox, Robert Cuccioli, Mellicent Dyane, Gregg Edelman, Nona Hendryx, Cady Huffman, Michael R. Jackson, Erik Liberman, Mandi Masden, Harry Newman, Jake O’Flaherty, Laila Robins, Juney Smith, Kim Sykes, Elly Tatum, and Cheryl Wiesenfeld.

The Benefit Producing Committee is chaired by Cheryl L. Davis and includes Bob Ost, Janel C. Scarborough, Sharon Weiss, Jay Chacon, Merrie L. Davis, Ginny Hack, Rob Hofmann, June Ospa, Aisling Riley, Stephanie Schwartz, and Sandy Silverberg.

Event Schedule

Cocktail Hour: 11:30 a.m.

Three-Course Luncheon: 12:30 p.m.

Awards and Entertainment: 1:30 p.m.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Theater Resources Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting producers, emerging theater companies, and independent artists through mentorship, workshops, readings, and professional development programs. TRU’s work is supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project, the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, and the New York State Council on the Arts.