Theater Resources Unlimited Marks Five Years Of Weekly Community Gatherings

Theater Resources Unlimited will mark the fifth anniversary of its weekly Community Gatherings, a series of online conversations launched during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April 17, 2020, the organization has hosted more than 250 gatherings, offering ongoing discussion and connection for theater artists and professionals.

The Community Gatherings take place every Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET via Zoom. Initially created to address the challenges of making art during the pandemic, the series has continued as a regular forum for dialogue about theater-making, professional development, and the evolving arts landscape. The gatherings are free for TRU members, with non-members invited to attend at no cost and encouraged to support the organization through optional donations, ticket purchases, or membership.

On January 23, TRU will present a free introduction to its Producer Development & Mentorship Program for the Spring 2026 semester. Participants will hear from master class instructor Jane Dubin and foundations instructor Blair Russell, both experienced commercial and nonprofit producers. The session will provide an overview of the program, which is designed to prepare participants for careers as commercial producers, nonprofit producers, or self-Producing Artists, and will also include opportunities to hear from program alumni. The spring semester is scheduled to begin in late February or early March.

Upcoming Community Gatherings will include a January 30 conversation with Teresa Eyring, former executive director of Theater Communications Group; a February 6 discussion titled Keeping Ahead of the Curves: Supporting the Future of American Theater featuring Josefina López, writer of Real Women Have Curves and founder of Casa 0101; and a February 13 conversation with Broadway and off-Broadway Costume Designer Jeff Mahshie. Additional details and registration information are available through TRU’s website.

Zoom invitations for the weekly gatherings may be requested by emailing TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject line. Recordings of past Community Gatherings are available on TRU’s YouTube channel, and selected conversations are also featured in the podcast series TRU Talks About Theater.

Founded more than three decades ago, Theater Resources Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting theater professionals through education, networking, and mentorship. Its programs include the Producer Development & Mentorship Program, Producer Boot Camp workshops, monthly Town Halls, and initiatives supporting writers, producers, and emerging theater companies.