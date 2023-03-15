Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gather Via Zoom: 'The Hybrid Path To Success. Like Maybe A Film Festival?'

The event is set for Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5pm ET.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming TRU Community Gather Via Zoom: 'The Hybrid Path To Success. Like Maybe A Film Festival?'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 3/17 - The Hybrid Path to Success. Like Maybe a Film Festival? In the room: Andrea Andresakis, director and Ian Patrick Williams, writer of TRUSpeak '22 Slave Trade; Glynn Borders, director of and John Busser, writer of TRUSpeak '22 Obstacle; Cate Cammarata of Createtheater.com and the director of TRUSpeak '21 Change of Plan; Iben Cenholt, digital producer and technical consultant of TRUSpeak '21, '22 & '23 and film festival submitting editor of Obstacle. There are many ways to adapt a stage play to film. Pushed by the impossibility of live performance, our guests all found different creative ways to use the virtual medium for the TRU gala and went on to successfully submit them to film festivals. So how do you do that? What are the steps, the costs, the resources you need? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.




Related Stories
Broadway Production of ROOM is Postponed Indefinitely Photo
Broadway Production of ROOM is Postponed Indefinitely
The previously announced Broadway production of ROOM, which was set to begin previews in just a few weeks, has been postponed indefinitely. The reason for the postponement, according to a press release, is 'due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer.'
Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, Will Get World Premiere This Fall Photo
Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, Will Get World Premiere This Fall
The final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, Here We Are, will soon make it to an NYC stage. Check out all of the details on who, where, and when!
Now Hiring: Managing Director, Casting Calls, & More Photo
Now Hiring: Managing Director, Casting Calls, & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/16/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Review Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public Theater Photo
Review Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks' THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public Theater
The world premiere musical The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, is now playing through Sunday, April 2 at The Public Theater. Read the reviews!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 3/16: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Sets Broadway Dates, PARADE Photos, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/16: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Sets Broadway Dates, PARADE Photos, and More!
March 16, 2023

Top stories: Andrew Lloyd Webber teases Broadway return for The Phantom of the Opera, Merrily We Roll Along sets Broadway dates, Parade photos, and more!
Review Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks' THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public TheaterReview Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks' THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public Theater
March 15, 2023

The world premiere musical The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, is now playing through Sunday, April 2 at The Public Theater. Read the reviews!
The York Theatre Company To Present FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko In Spring Benefit Concert JULIE SINGS JULEThe York Theatre Company To Present FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko In Spring Benefit Concert JULIE SINGS JULE
March 15, 2023

The York Theatre Company will present a special one-night-only benefit concert evening starring special guest and member of the York Theatre family, Julie Benko, appearing weekly as the alternate Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl.
Tony Shalhoub, Cynthia Nixon, And More To Lead Reading of Philip Roth's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA, March 19Tony Shalhoub, Cynthia Nixon, And More To Lead Reading of Philip Roth's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA, March 19
March 15, 2023

Some of the country's finest actors including Tony Award-winner Tony Shalhoub and Cynthia Nixon, with Sam Waterston and more will deliver a March 19 dramatic reading of The Plot Against America, Philip Roth's timely and timeless masterwork.
Listen: Lisa Howard Opens Up About Her Broadway Career On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT PodcastListen: Lisa Howard Opens Up About Her Broadway Career On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast
March 15, 2023

With Women's History Month in full swing, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, 9 to 5) joins Why I'll Never Make It and host Patrick Oliver Jones to talk about her first show on Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and how it's compared to those that have come after. They also discuss how both of them met in the recent production of 42nd Street at Goodspeed Opera House, which has aspirations of coming to Broadway.
share