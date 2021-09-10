Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming Community Gatherings Via Zoom

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

9/10 - Theater for Young People: Cultivating the Artists and Audiences of Tomorrow. In the room: Luis Reyes Cardenas, artistic director of Open Hydrant Theatre. Learn about the only Equity ensemble theater company serving the Youth of the South Bronx, and how it has made an impact on an under-served community. Before COVID, they produced yearly seasons of creative works based largely on non-traditional interpretations of Shakespeare's plays, as well as work by new playwrights and underdog classics. Though shutdown created obstacles, it also offered opportunities to rethink and re-evaluate programs, and they are coming back now and committed to empowering diverse creative artists, especially youth. CLICK HERE to register and receive the zoom link.

Upcoming Community Gatherings:

9/17 - How Off-Broadway Made It Through the Pandemic. In the room: attorney Peter Breger, president of the Off-Broadway Alliance; Ed Gaynes, off-Broadway producer and general manager (Black Angels Over Tuskegee, Zero Hour, Devil's Music: The Life and Times of Bessie Smith, Bein' Behan), as well as a theatre owner in NY and LA; and John Lant, off-Broadway producer (15 shows, currently Earnest LGBTQ+) & production manager (currently Trial on the Potomac, Mrs. Warren's Profession), producing artistic director Write Act Rep (NYC/LA) & Park Theatre (Union City NJ).

9/24 - From One Community to Another: Welcoming the Episcopal Actors Guild to TRU. In the room: Rebecca Lovett, assistant director, and Jamie Soltis, charitable programs associate of the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-eight-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.