Theater Resources Unlimited Announces TRU Community Gatherings Via Zoom

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line.

A message from Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

TRU continues their weekly series of TRU Community Gatherings on the next three Fridays, with others to be announced. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

The Not-for-Profit Pivot: Successful Strategies for Navigating the Pandemic Friday, September 25 at 4:30pm In the room: Lisa Fane, managing director The Irish Repertory Theatre, and Aaron Simms, general manager of the York Theatre Company. How to keep a company afloat during a time of economic crisis, rethinking programming for online platforms, staffing challenges, specific sources of income during COVID and how to find them. More information available at truonline.org/events/not-for-profit-pivot/.

Read All About It: What's Happening During COVID? Friday, October 2 at 4:30pm In the room: Sandi Durell, publisher/editor of TheaterPizzazz.com, and Adam Feldman, Time Out NY theater editor and critic and Marcina Zaccaria, writer and administrative assistant at TheaterPizzazz.com. How our go-to theater publications are adjusting to the absence of live performance. So what's there to write about? How are they creating alternative content and keeping the community informed and engaged? And what's happening that we might not know about? More information available at truonline.org/events/read-all-about-it/.

A Conversation with Mara Isaacs Friday, October 9 at 4:30pm Get to know Mara Isaacs, producer of Hadestown and founder of Octopus Theatricals, whose work ranges from commercial to experimental including the innovative (and now online) Theatre for One.

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.



