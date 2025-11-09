The York Theatre's 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Announces Its 2025 Fall Benefit Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre (Joseph Hayward, Producing Artistic Director, Wendy Hall, General Manager) announced the launch of its 2025 Fall Benefit Auction.

This special online event invites theatre lovers, supporters, and collectors to bid on an exciting array of items, all to support The York's mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past.

The York's annual auction, as part of the 33rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala will take place on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street, NYC), features one-of-a-kind Broadway experiences, rare memorabilia, exclusive dinners, luxury getaways, and VIP theatre packages, generously donated by artists and friends of the company. Highlights this year include signed handwritten sheet music from Sheldon Harnick, opening night tickets and party access to Shakespeare in the Park, unique behind-the-scenes opportunities, and much more.

The celebratory evening will honor four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks, (Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls), with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater, and Joan Ross Sorkin, librettist and lyricist (BLACK SWAN Blues, Go Green!, Dandelion) and former York Theatre Board President, with The York Theatre Founders' Award. The beautiful event will include performances from Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Spamalot, The Prom, Company; nominated for two Tony Awards, two Drama Desk Awards, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards), Marilu Henner (original Broadway Grease), Rob McClure (Tony Award nominee Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire), as well as Bobby Conte, Charl Brown, Christiani Pitts, Cynthia Darlow, J. Harrison Ghee, Jelani Remy, Judy Kaye, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Seth Rudetsky, AJ Shively, and more.

Gala tickets start at $1,000, and include pre-show cocktails, seated dinner, and an evening of entertainment.

"This auction is a celebration of the extraordinary community that surrounds The York," said Director of Development Stephanie Prugh. "Every bid directly supports our ability to create, nurture, and share the next generation of musical theatre."

Bidding is open now through Sunday, November 24, 2025, with all proceeds benefiting The York Theatre Company's ongoing artistic and educational initiatives, including the New2NY Series, developmental readings, and student outreach programs.

To browse items and place your bids, visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/KaN

The York Theatre, "Where Musicals Come to Life," is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers.

Over 45 cast recordings from York Theatre productions are now available, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival). Commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

The York is the recipient of an Emmy Nomination, a special Drama Desk Award for "Developing and Producing New Musicals," and a special Outer Critics Circle Award for "50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals." The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean's at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.