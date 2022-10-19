Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Workers Circle To Honor Jessica Hecht At Annual Benefit in December

Hecht has appeared on Broadway 10 times, with shows including The Price, A Fiddler on the Roof, After the Fall, Julius Caesar, and more.

Oct. 19, 2022  

The Workers Circle will honor Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actress, singer, and activist Jessica Hecht with the Workers Circle Activism Award at the organization's Annual Benefit on December 5, 2022. The evening will also pay tribute to Jessica's late grandmother, Rose Hecht, a lifelong Workers Circle member and activist who introduced Jessica to the organization when she was a child.

"Jessica's impressive career on Broadway and in television, her bold role choices, and her lifelong social and economic justice activism reflect a commitment to direct attention to critical issues that affect peoples' lives," said Ann Toback, CEO of the Workers Circle. "As a Jewish social justice organization founded in 1900, we believe that Jessica's work, and both her and her grandmother Rose's activism, exemplify 'Fun dor tsu Dor'-the generation-to-generation legacy that is cherished by the Workers Circle. Jessica is an inspiration to our community of activists who are hard at work defending our democracy."

"Ever since I was introduced to the Workers Circle by my grandmother, I have had a soft spot for this organization," said Jessica Hecht. "I am humbled by this honor, and I look forward to joining the Workers Circle on December 5th to support the incredible work the organization is doing to defend our democracy and cultivate the next generation of activists."

Jessica was seen last spring with Mikhail Baryshnikov in The Orchard at the Baryshnikov Arts Center and previously was in Joshua Harmon's Admissions at Lincoln Center, which earned her an Obie Award. She has appeared on Broadway 10 times, with shows including The Price, A Fiddler on the Roof, After the Fall, Julius Caesar, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broadway Bound, Harvey, The Assembled Parties, and A View from the Bridge, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. She made her debut in The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Jessica has starred in numerous off-Broadway plays and 12 seasons at The Williamstown Theatre Festival. TV credits include The Sinner, Dickinson, Breaking Bad, Friends, and Special, which earned her an Emmy Award nomination.

In 2017, she founded The Campfire Project, an arts-based wellness program that engages refugees in shelters worldwide. She recently returned from a mission to Moldova where she and her team worked with dozens of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The Workers Circle's Benefit will be held at Tribeca 360 located at 10 Desbrosses Street in Manhattan. The event starts with a VIP reception, followed by a sit-down dinner and program that includes a performance by Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars featuring Sarah Gordon, and concludes with dessert.

For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and digital journal ads, please visit https://www.circle.org/2022annualbenefitregistration.

About the Workers Circle


Founded 122 years ago, the Workers Circle (formerly known as the Workmen's Circle) is a social justice organization that powers progressive Jewish identity through Jewish cultural engagement, Yiddish language learning, multigenerational education, and social justice activism. For over a century we have provided this 360-degree approach to Jewish identity-building. Through contemporary cultural programs, strategic social justice campaigns, vibrant Yiddish language classes, interactive educational experiences and more, we connect Jewish adults, kids and families of all affiliations with their cultural heritage, working to build a better and more beautiful world for all. Learn more at www.circle.org.



