The Women's Media Awards to Honor America Ferrera & More at WMC 2024 Ceremony

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 19th, at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.
Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem— the Co-Founders of The WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER — have announced the honorees for the 2024 Women’s Media Awards, to be held on Thursday, September 19th, at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.
“The Women’s Media Center’s call to action is simple: We want to see more diverse women, hear more diverse women, and read articles from more diverse women across all media platforms. Our Women’s Media Awards honor champions for women who set the standard for what media should look like when it gives voice to the female half of the country. They are role models, history-makers, and inspiring leaders,” said Julie Burton, President & CEO of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.
The Women’s Media Awards Co-Chairs are Loreen Arbus, Donna Deitch, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Helen LaKelly Hunt, Carlene C. Laughlin, Susan Pritzker, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Bonnie Schaefer, Marla Schaefer, Regina K. Scully, Alexandra Shiva, Mary & Steven Swig, Darren Walker.
Proceeds from these awards support the work of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.
Past WMC honorees include Luvvie Ajayi, Gayle King, Christiane Amanpour, Amma Asante, Laura Bates, Samantha Bee, Ursula Burns, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Katie Couric, Abigail Disney, Sady Doyle, Mona Eltahawy, Fatima Goss Graves, Maria Hinojosa, Cindy Holland, Sarah Hoye, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff, Sheila C. Johnson, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Ashley Judd, Maria Teresa Kumar, Laura Ling and Lisa Ling, Lara Logan, Andrea Mitchell, Pat Mitchell, Martha Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elianne Ramos, Joy Reid, Robin Roberts, April Ryan, Anita Sarkeesian, Regina K. Scully, Mary Thom, Marlo Thomas, Barbara Walters, Padmasree Warrior, Lindy West, and Maggie Wilderotter. To buy tickets to the WMC 2024 Women’s Media Awards, go HERE.
Founded by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC) is a feminist organization that works for gender and racial inclusion, representation, and equality in media. The WMC mission is to make diverse women visible and powerful in the media.
Credit: January Images/Todd Williamson
Videos