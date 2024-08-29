The Women's Media Awards to Honor America Ferrera & More at WMC 2024 Ceremony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem— the Co-Founders of The WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER — have announced the honorees for the 2024 Women’s Media Awards, to be held on Thursday, September 19th, at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.

The WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER 2024 Women’s Media Award Honorees are:

America Ferrera , Emmy winning, Oscar nominated actor, director, producer, and activist, will receive the WMC Gloria Steinem Visible and Powerful Award.

Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News Washington correspondent, will be honored with the WMC Carol Jenkins Award.

Donna Deitch, film director, writer, producer, Emmy winning director and activist, will be honored with the WMC Ahead of Her Time Award.

Liz Rebecca Alarcón, Founder & CEO, Pulso, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women’s Voices Impact Award.

Rahna Epting, Executive Director, MoveOn, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women’s Voices IMPACT Award.

Jenice Fountain, Executive Director, Yellowhammer Fund, will be honored with the WMC Progressive Women’s Voices IMPACT Award.

Chicken & Egg Pictures, which awards grants and provides creative mentorship to filmmakers from around the world, will be honored with the WMC Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award. Chicken & Egg Pictures Co-Founders are Julie Parker Benello, Wendy Ettinger and Judith Helfand. Jenni Wolfson is CEO.

“The Women’s Media Center’s call to action is simple: We want to see more diverse women, hear more diverse women, and read articles from more diverse women across all media platforms. Our Women’s Media Awards honor champions for women who set the standard for what media should look like when it gives voice to the female half of the country. They are role models, history-makers, and inspiring leaders,” said Julie Burton, President & CEO of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.

The Women’s Media Awards Co-Chairs are Loreen Arbus, Donna Deitch, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Helen LaKelly Hunt, Carlene C. Laughlin, Susan Pritzker, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Bonnie Schaefer, Marla Schaefer, Regina K. Scully, Alexandra Shiva, Mary & Steven Swig, Darren Walker.

Proceeds from these awards support the work of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.

Past WMC honorees include Luvvie Ajayi, Gayle King, Christiane Amanpour, Amma Asante, Laura Bates, Samantha Bee, Ursula Burns, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Katie Couric, Abigail Disney, Sady Doyle, Mona Eltahawy, Fatima Goss Graves, Maria Hinojosa, Cindy Holland, Sarah Hoye, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff, Sheila C. Johnson, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Ashley Judd, Maria Teresa Kumar, Laura Ling and Lisa Ling, Lara Logan, Andrea Mitchell, Pat Mitchell, Martha Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elianne Ramos, Joy Reid, Robin Roberts, April Ryan, Anita Sarkeesian, Regina K. Scully, Mary Thom, Marlo Thomas, Barbara Walters, Padmasree Warrior, Lindy West, and Maggie Wilderotter. To buy tickets to the WMC 2024 Women’s Media Awards, go HERE.

About the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC):

Founded by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC) is a feminist organization that works for gender and racial inclusion, representation, and equality in media. The WMC mission is to make diverse women visible and powerful in the media.

Credit: January Images/Todd Williamson