The WICKED Book Is Not for Kids, But These Alternatives Are

Parents who are thinking of buying their children the Wicked novel after seeing the film might want to think twice.

As the film continues to shatter box office records, young fans will surely be waiting to receive Christmas and holiday gifts that tie-in with the movie. While the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-led film has proven to be popular with children and teenagers, Common Sense Media recommends that the novel is only appropriate for ages 15 and up.

Why is the Wicked novel not suitable for children?

The adult novel includes amped-up violence and sex not shown in the Broadway musical or film, including "implied rape, enslavement, and torture, as well as characters who slit a throat, are impaled in the skull by an icicle, and are subjected to forced castration."

The novel also includes language only suitable for mature audiences, with frequent cursing and lewd references. Specifically, the 1995 novel also involves drug use, suggestions of drowning a baby, and an implied "interspecies orgy."

The original novel inspired a series of four books, titled "The Wicked Years." Other novels in the series include Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz. A prequel novel, Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, will be released next year.

Find out more about the new prequel and hear more about the differences between the novel and musical from author Gregory Maguire here.

What Wicked books should I buy instead of the novel?

While Gregory Maguire's novel may not be appropriate for young audiences, there are several options available for your young reader to still get their Wicked fix!

In collaboration with the new film, Harper Collins has released several Wicked tie-in books, including several pictures books that are perfect to gift to a young Wicked fan.

Two Little Golden Books have been released for the film: I Am Elphaba (Buy Here) and I Am Glinda (Buy Here). Both books feature retro illustrations and celebrate the two strong female characters at the center of the beloved story.

In the film, a young Elphaba is seen showing her sister the history of Oz by using a pop-up book. A replica of the book is available for purchase here.

As the Wicked movie soundtrack continues to climb the charts, fans can also purchase Wicked: Defying Gravity: The Illustrated Lyrics here. The whole family will be able to sing along with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande through this illustrated storybook, featuring the lyrics of “Defying Gravity" and artwork inspired by the scene.

Wicked Gift Ideas

Need other Wicked gift ideas? Check out our Wicked Merch Guide, which includes every brand partnership and merch item created for the film. The list includes hair products, makeup, costumes, toys, board games, and more!