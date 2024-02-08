WICKED Prequel Book by Gregory Maguire Set For October Release; Pre-Order 'Elphie: A Wicked Childhood' Now

"Elphie: A Wicked Childhood" will be released on October 1, 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated Wicked movie musical, Gregory Maguire is releasing a new prequel to the beloved story.

Maguire – who wrote the 1995 novel that inspired the Broadway musical – will release "Elphie: A Wicked Childhood" on October 1, 2024. Pre-order the new book here.

While plot details for the upcoming 272-page installment are under wraps, the title suggests that it will delve deeper into the childhood of the story's heroine, Elphaba.

Maguire's Wicked series consists of four books, also including "Son of a Witch," "A Lion Among Men," and "Out of Oz." A special box-set of the entire series will also be released on October 1. Pre-order here.

Wicked Collector’s Edition, a deluxe hardback edition of the original novel with stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil-stamped cover, will be released on September 24. Pre-order the new release here.

The first novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire was first published in 1995, and was further cemented into the fabric of our history when it was made into a global phenomenon of a musical in 2003.

The film adaptation of Wicked will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on November 27, 2024, just over a month after this new novel is released. The film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



