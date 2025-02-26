The Town Hall Will Honor Lin-Manuel Miranda At 2025 Spring Shout

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, May 19, 2025, The Town Hall will honor award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda at its inaugural fundraising event and concert, Spring Shout. The evening will gather luminaries from the arts for a night of inspiration, impact, and performances by a concert lineup of entertainers and presenters. It all takes place on New York City's Town Hall stage, a Times Square historic cultural epicenter founded by Suffragists in 1921.

At the heart of the evening, The Town Hall will honor Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning artist, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known for his work as the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. Miranda will be recognized for his trailblazing work as an artist who has helped pave the way for greater representation and diversity in the arts, breaking cultural boundaries and inspiring generations of creatives to find their voices on stage and beyond.

"We are thrilled to honor my colleague and friend Lin-Manuel, whose work embodies the very essence of Town Hall's legacy and mission-blending artistic excellence, community impact, and civic engagement," said Nevin Steinberg, president of the Board of Trustees for The Town Hall Foundation. "His boundless creativity and commitment to championing diverse voices perfectly align with The Town Hall's mission to amplify the future of the arts."

The event will also pay tribute to Town Hall's Board President Emeritus, Tom Wirtshafter, with the Town Hall Friend of the Arts Award. Tom's transformative leadership and deep commitment to the performing arts have left an indelible mark on The Town Hall. Tom led growth from $3 million to over $6 million, establishing the business model that still propels the Hall, and orchestrated the theater's robust post-Covid return.

With surprise guests, groundbreaking performances and heartfelt tributes, the program will weave together the past, present, and future of The Town Hall, creating an experience that will be historic, exhilarating, and deeply meaningful.

Funds raised through the Spring Shout will be used to support The Town Hall's mission to fuel its ongoing educational and civic programming initiatives, including bringing iconic artists to the stage, championing voices that shape the future, expanding access to the Arts & Civic Dialogue, and preserving its National Historic Landmark venue that has played host to countless cultural and musical milestones and artists including Billie Holiday, Whitney Houston, The Louis Armstrong All-Stars, Nina Simone, Blondie, Judy Collins, Philip Glass, Robin Williams and more.

The evening will include a VIP Cocktail Party, a pre-show champagne reception, a series of performances, live auction, award presentation, and after party. For more information about The Town Hall and to purchase tickets, visit TheTownHall.co/SpringShout.

About The Town Hall Foundation

The Town Hall Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide affordable world-class entertainment by new and established artists to a diverse audience; to inspire the youth of our community to appreciate and participate in the arts at The Town Hall and in schools through our Education Outreach Program; and to preserve and enhance The Town Hall as a historic landmark venue for the enjoyment and cultural enrichment of generations to come. Originally founded in 1921, by suffragists, this national landmark has played host to countless cultural and musical milestones. Its vibrant, progressive, and diverse programming has solidified its status as an iconic New York City institution.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director, and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights, and the co-writer of Warriors, a new concept album with Eisa Davis, based on the 1979 film. His additional Broadway credits include All In, New York, New York (Additional Lyrics; Tony nomination, Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Performer; Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist; Tony nomination, Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). Miranda is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. He has received stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Select TV/Film credits include Mufasa: The Lion King, tick, tick... BOOM!, Aristotle & Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe, Vivo, In the Heights, Hamilton (Emmy Award), Percy Jackson & The Olympians, His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (Emmy nomination), Saturday Night Live (Emmy nomination), Bluey, Sesame Street, The Electric Company, House, DuckTales, 200 Cartas, Big Mouth, Mary Poppins Returns, The Little Mermaid(live-action), Moana (Oscar nomination; Grammy Award) and Encanto (Oscar nomination; two Grammy Awards). Mr. Miranda, and The Miranda Family, are active supporters of initiatives that increase the representation of people of color throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. He lives with his family in New York. www.linmanuel.com

Tom Wirtshafter, Town Hall's past board president emeritus for 11 years, will receive the Town Hall Friends of the Arts Award for his leadership, commitment to the performing arts, and business acumen. In addition to leading growth from $3 million to over $6 million, Tom established the business model that still propels the Hall. He also orchestrated the theater's robust post-Covid return. Tom has also produced shows off-Broadway, for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Festival, and operated the Barrow Street Theatre for 15 years. Professionally, Tom led American Portfolios Financial Services and American Portfolios Advisors. He served as a board member of American Portfolios Holding, Inc., FINRA, Uniform Practice Code, and M360 Advisors Funds.