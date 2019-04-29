The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Michael Kushner

A true multi-hyphenate, Michael Kushner is an amazing example of how you can be heavily involved in theatre without being on stage all the time.

Michael Kushner is an actor, producer, makeup artist, and photographer whose work has been featured in The New York Time, Vogue, The Tony Awards in addition to publications in print and online internationally. He is the creator of The Dressing Room Project (which photographed the first #BlackGlinda on Broadway), and is one of the founding members of Musical Theatre Factory, currently in residency with Playwrights Horizons.

In this episode, Michael discusses:

The definition of multi-hyphenate and why he always tries to live his life by those principles

His early beginnings growing up in Florida but falling in love with Broadway on his visits up north

His "at home" photography studio where he photographs some of Broadway's biggest stars

Why he started The Dressing Room Project and what it means to the community

Producing films with friend and broadway darling Wesley Taylor

Adding investing to his resume, most recently in Be More Chill

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





