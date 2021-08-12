The Telsey Office, Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Miranda Family Launch The Telsey Office Miranda Casting Fellowship

The Telsey Office, a casting office for theater, film, television, and commercials, in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family, has announced the launch of The Telsey Office Miranda Casting Fellowship. This new fellowship is one step in creating professional development and training opportunities for historically underrepresented artists interested in building a career in casting. The fellowship is a two-year, full-time, salaried position in an effort to break open barriers that have existed in the casting industry, especially for BIPOC and marginalized communities. Over the course of two years, the fellow will take a deep dive into learning the craft of casting across musicals, plays, television, film, and commercials, while working intensively with casting directors, associates, and assistants.

The Miranda Family supports over 60 emerging artists and arts administrators of color through partnerships with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Rhode Island College, and Posse Foundation. In addition to the training The Telsey Office will provide, the casting fellow will join this larger network of Miranda Family Fellows to receive ongoing professional development, peer networking, mentorship, and coaching with industry leaders, so the fellow can identify and explore their specific areas of interest within casting while receiving valuable career guidance and tools for navigating predominantly white institutions. The fellow will also attend additional seminars and workshops to further learn how to be advocates for change in the industry.

The fellow will be fully immersed on projects and experience will include interaction with creative teams, talent agencies, inclusion in project correspondence, creating audition schedules, preparing audition materials, and being a participant in the casting room. The fellow will be guided by inter-departmental mentorship through the program and beyond.

"For so long systemic inequities and a lack of paid training opportunities have kept historically underrepresented communities, especially Black, Indigenous and People of Color, from entering the Casting industry," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "This fellowship in partnership with Telsey adds a new dimension to our fellows programs, now in its fifth year."

"This effort comes from the heart and our sincere commitment to investing in the future of the casting profession" added Bernard Telsey, owner of The Telsey Office. "This fellowship opens a door to a wealth of talent to be identified and nurtured. I am so very grateful for the many years of collaboration with Lin-Manuel, and our office is looking forward to partnering with the Miranda Family on this fellowship to help cultivate and nurture a more inclusive generation of casting artists".

The fellowship is structured as a two-year, salaried position with benefits, starting remotely in Fall 2021 prior to reporting to a New York based office.



The ideal candidate is a team player with an interest in casting who aligns with The Telsey Office's core values of collaboration, artistry, heart, accountability, and advocacy. No formal experience is required.



Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, September 7, 2021. For more information and to apply, please visit www.thetelseyoffice.com.