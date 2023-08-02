The Staten Island Urban Center To Host Free ISLAND HOPPING MUSIC FESTIVAL

Aug. 02, 2023

The Staten Island Urban Center hosts a free “Island Hopping Music Series” which spotlights musicians from Staten Island's thriving art scene Sunday, August 6 and 20  from 2 p.m - 3 p.m. as part of their  Staten Island Urban Center Governors Island Arts' Organizations in Residence happening which presents free exhibits and activities in the historic houses in Nolan Park and Colonels Row on Governors Island Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 5 pm. through October 31, Admission is free. 

The musician lineup includes:

8/6/23

Comfort Cat is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music teacher based in Stapleton, Staten Island. On Sunday she will be performing songs about water on the guitalele. Her musical style is somewhere between punk-folk and singer-songwriter. Her music is available on major streaming platforms and Bandcamp, and you can follow her on Instagram @ComfortCatMusic and on Facebook at Comfort Cat.

8/20/23

Jahtiek Long aka Sir Clifton, the ukulele kid hailing straight from the heart of Staten Island. Born and raised on Staten Island, he soaked up the local music scene like a sponge, infusing his own delightful melodies with its contagious energy. With a head full of catchy hooks and a heart full of emotions, Sir Clifton strums his ukulele to craft tunes that capture the beautiful messiness of relationships.  For more about Jahtiek Long Instagram: @jahtieklong and  Facebook: Jahtiek Long Art.

The mission of the Staten Island Urban Center (SIUC) is to strengthen neighborhoods by way of community development through community involvement. We lift the voice of our borough's most marginalized and disenfranchised people through collective solution building in pursuit of cultural equity, thrivability, self-determination, and independence. We organize with youth and grassroots community leaders and utilize community-produced art and media to uplift social justice issues.  We Are a Waterfront is made possible through the Trust For Governors Island, NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, NY Renews-Tides Foundation, Creatives Rebuild with Lost Horizon Films, Staten Island Foundation, Pinkerton Foundation and Private Donors. Loaned works from artists and collectors Deborah Quinones, Soraya Candelario, Sarah Yuster, Rachel Sanchez, Caryn Davis, Olga Ayala, Virginia Allen, John Kilcullen, Lila Cuca, Lina Montoya, Everet, Angelo Roman, and others. Staten Island Urban Center is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization.

Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. Trust-operated ferries also serve two Brooklyn locations during the summer months—Pier Six in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook. These routes run directly to Yankee Pier on Governors Island from each location every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from May 27 through October 29. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org/ferry.  

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island on weekdays on the South Brooklyn route and summer weekends via the seasonal Governors Island shuttle. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc




Recommended For You