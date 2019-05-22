The Stars Shine For Fran Drescher's Cabaret Dinner Cruise To Benefit Cancer Schmancer

The glittering New York City skyline is the backdrop for an enchanted evening with Fran Drescher. Sail away for an exclusive, all-VIP experience with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and an intimate, gourmet dinner with Fran and some of her dearest celebrity friends, followed by a night of music and comedy performances by Broadway's and Hollywood's brightest stars aboard the luxurious Hornblower Infinity, one of the city's premiere concert venues.

The once-a-year spectacular experience features music from Broadway's best and brightest stars, food and drinks, and a commemorative photo with Fran, all to benefit Cancer Schmancer, dedicated to early detection, prevention and advocacy. Fran hosts the special night with performances by Brenda Braxton, Ann Hampton Callaway, Deborah Cox, Marti Gould Cummings, Peter Marc Jacobson, Kerri Louise, Kim Maresca, Carole Montgomery, Christine Pedi, Joan Ryan and Billy Stritch under the musical direction of Alex Rybeck and Performance direction by Richard F. Grasso. Dancing will be to the music of DJ Donna D'Cruz.

Monday, June 24, 2019, 6-9:30PM. Cruise leaves aboard the Hornblower Infinity promptly at 6PM from the NYC Harbor, Pier 40, 353 West St., New York, NY.

For tickets: www.cancerschmancer.org/cruise-2019. $500 includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, entertainment, a boat ride around Manhattan, and a photo of each guest with Fran.





