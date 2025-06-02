The Stand Launches Inaugural NY LAUGHS FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A major new celebration of comedy and culture is set to debut in the heart of New York City as The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club, in partnership with NY Laughs and the Union Square Partnership, presents the first-ever NY Laughs Festival, running June 5–8, 2025.

The four-day festival will feature a dynamic blend of live comedy, music, and food, spanning iconic venues around Union Square including The Stand, Irving Plaza, and Gramercy Theater—with select events co-produced by Live Nation.

Comedy in the Square Kicks Off the Festival

The signature event, Comedy in the Square, takes place Thursday, June 5, from 6:00 PM to 9:15 PM in Union Square Park’s North Plaza. The free open-air event will feature a mainstage lineup including Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Emil Wakim, Shane Torres, and Pete Lee, alongside food and drinks from Torch & Crown Beer Garden and local vendors from the Union Square Night Market by Urbanspace.

“This is not just a festival,” said Paolo Italia, co-founder of The Stand. “It’s a celebration of comedy and community, rooted in the rich theatrical legacy of Union Square.”

Indoor Lineup Highlights

The festival continues indoors with ticketed performances throughout the weekend at The Stand, offering audiences an intimate, high-energy comedy club experience. On Saturday, June 7, Michael Che headlines Che’Chella at Irving Plaza at 10:00 PM, alongside Vinny G and more acts to be announced.

Sunday, June 8, caps the festival with a special Sunday Supper at The Stand’s restaurant featuring YouTube food personality Stephen Cusato (Notanothercookingshow), who will host a multi-course family-style dinner followed by a panel of comedians.

Community Partnerships and Access

Presented in collaboration with NY Laughs, a nonprofit dedicated to free comedy in public spaces, and Union Square Partnership, the festival aims to make world-class comedy accessible while supporting local businesses and artists.

“We’re thrilled to welcome NY Laughs to Union Square,” said Julie Stein, Executive Director of Union Square Partnership. “It’s a perfect way to bring people together in one of NYC’s most iconic neighborhoods.”