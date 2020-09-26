The Skivvies Will Present CLASSIC UNDIE ROCK With Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence as Part of Radio Free Birdland
The concert takes place on October 1.
Our Radio Free Birdland Concert Series with Birdland Jazz continues on October 1 with The Skivvies!
The Skivvies will present their show Classic Undie Rock, with special guests Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence.
BUY TICKETS
Check out a preview below!
Skivvies from BroadwayWorld.com on Vimeo.
This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies, with living room videos that displayed their powerful harmonies as well as their powerful abs. They have since gone on to nightclub and theatrical success around the country. For their Birdland concert debut, Lauren and Nick welcome their special guests Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence, who will strip down and rock out!
