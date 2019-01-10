The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Announces BroadwayCon Events

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization will present two different special events as part of BroadwayCon which is taking place January 11-13, 2019 at New York Hilton Midtown (1335 6th Avenue). The first event is a special cabaret titled "R&H Goes Pop!" on Friday, January 11th from 6:35-7:30 pm on the main stage at the Hilton. "R&H Goes Pop!" aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The cabaret will include Broadway stars performing contemporary takes on classic Rodgers & Hammerstein songs.

The concert will be hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), who will also perform. Other performers include: Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Boyfriend (American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and performance artist), Lilli Cooper (Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical) Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!, St. Ann's Warehouse), Matt Doyle (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, St. Ann's Warehouse), Derek Klena (Anastasia), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent) and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, St. Ann's Warehouse). Musical direction is by Benjamin Rauhala. The concert will culminate in a special on-site announcement and sneak preview of a new YouTube series that R&H will be sharing on their social channels on Monday, January 14th.

The second event of the weekend will be a panel conversation on Sunday, January 13th at 1:45 pm in the Trianon Ballroom at the Hilton. The panel, titled "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Then and Now: Celebrating 75 Years", will celebrate the legacy and continued life of the show. The panel will cover the history of the first American musical, which revolutionized the artform, and the modern interpretations of the show that continue to be so relevant today.

The panel will feature a conversation with the following guests:

Ted Chapin, Chief Creative Officer, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization

Damon Daunno, "Curly" in the Oklahoma! revival at St. Ann's Warehouse, directed by Daniel Fish

Eva Price, Producer of the upcoming Oklahoma! revival at the Circle in the Square

Todd S. Purdum, Author of Something Wonderful

Tatiana Weschler, "Curly" in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival production of Oklahoma!, directed by Bill Rauch

The panel will be led by guest moderator Randi Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, as well as an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and tech media personality and board member of The American Theatre Wing and Lincoln Center.

For more information on the schedule of the R&H events at BroadwayCon, visit broadwaycon.com/schedule.

