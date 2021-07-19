The Rock Musical Hair

The Age of Aquarius dawns again! It's the Summer of Love, and a group of young Americans are looking to change the world! Directed by Old Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things), this legendary rock musical bursts onto the outdoor stage with its Grammy Award-winning score, featuring iconic hits such as "Let the Sunshine In," "Good Morning Starshine," and the exuberant title song. Make love, not war!-and celebrate "harmony and understanding" with Broadway's first great rock musical.

The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

Book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado

Music by Galt MacDermot

Directed by James Vásquez

Choreography by Mayte Natalio

Music Direction by Angela Steiner

For mature audiences. Contains brief nudity.

Hair is supported by production sponsors Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor, Nikki and Ben Clay, Karen and Donald Cohn, Elaine and Dave Darwin, Silvija and Brian Devine, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, Hal and Pam Fuson, Paula and Brian Powers, The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Jean and Gary Shekhter, United, Pamela Wagner and Hans Tegebo, and Vicki and Carl Zeiger, as well as artist sponsors California Bank & Trust and Viasat.

