The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Paul Aguirre Takes Over Our Instagram Today for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) launched a brand new holiday tradition with its first-ever annual production of Michael Wilson's adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The show begins previews on Friday, December 3, officially opening Friday, December 10 and running through December 23, 2021 on the Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts in Webster Groves.

The production includes choreography by Kirven Douthit-Boyd, set design by Tim Mackabee, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Jayson Lynch, sound by Nathan Roberts and Charles Coes, music direction by Tre'von Griffith, and projection design by Hana Kim.

The cast includes: Guiesseppe Jones as Ebeneezer Scrooge, Michael James Reed as Jacob Marley, Armando McClain as Bob Cratchit, Michelle Hand as Mrs. Cratchit, Laakan McHardy as Christmas Past, Paul Aguirre as Christmas Present, Eric Dean White as Christmas Future, J. Samuel Davis as First Solicitor/Fezziwig, Melissa Harlow as Second Solicitor, Raffeal Sears as Fred/Young Scrooge, Alegra Batara as Belle/Fred's Wife, and Carmen Garcia as Mrs. Fezziwig. The Webster Conservatory Ensemble includes Deante Bryant, Jaalam Dishon, Josh Lee, Sydney Leiser, Bianca Sanborn and Jenna Steinberg.

The youth ensemble includes: Parker Collier, Laila Varner, Sarah Brown, Gavin Nobbe, Riley Carter Adams, Georgia Reynolds, Fiona Bell, Blythe Funke, Christopher Varner, Jada Little, Jackson Little, Imi Schneider, Caroline Campbell, Jarod Rhodes, Lena Williams, Rian Page, Devynn Yakel, Brynn Meyer, Jack Estopare, Laila Williams, Arden Powell.