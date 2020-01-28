The Pink Room: David Lynch Burlesque's 9th Annual Miss Twin Peaks Pageant at Joe's Pub

The Miss Twin Peaks title is the most coveted honor in this little town where a yellow light still means slow down, not speed up AND it is the most coveted honor in all of David Lynch Burlesque right here in New York City!

It is all the things everyone has come to love of The Pink Room Burlesque: Schäffer the Darklord rapping his original song "A David Lynch Movie", our audience participation challenge, Chug-a-lug Donna, and burlesque performances by many of the characters from Twin Peaks - both the original and The Return on Showtime! This is a special Saturday night show to celebrate the January birthdays of both David Lynch & TPR producer, Francine. You never know who may show up onstage or in the audience. Costumes always encouraged!

The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to and satire of the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead & Inland Empire. The Pink Room headlined "A Tribute To Twin Peaks", the official Showtime event for The Return and appeared in the Showtime produced documentary "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon". Francine and The Pink Room were also feature on ABC's Nightline and are now considered "David Lynch-approved"

For more information visit https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/p/pink-room-burlesque/.





