The Pink Agenda Raises More Than $275,000 At Virtual Gala

Last night, The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals, hosted The Pink Agenda's Virtual Gala.

The Pink Agenda shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as well as Giuliana Rancic's FAB-U-WISH initiative. Through the generous support of this year's co-chairs, The Pink Agenda's leadership, and over 550 event attendees, the event successfully raised $275,000.

NBC New York News Anchor Adam Kuperstein kicked-off the evening's program with Giuliana and Bill Rancic serving as hosts. The program also featured appearances by Ryan Seacrest, Taylor Lautner, Lauren Scruggs Kennedy and Jason Kennedy, Melissa Joan Hart, Amy Robach, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Miranda McKeon, Miriam Dance, a special musical performance by Katie Gavin of MUNA, and many more.

Giuliana Rancic addressed The Pink Agenda supporters during her powerful remarks saying, "Partnering with The Pink Agenda fills me with pride. This incredible organization will help make breast cancer history, and we also empower young women affected by the disease through FAB-U-WISH."

Giuliana's FAB-U-WISH program aims to help young women fighting breast cancer feel special at a time when they need it the most. Each year at the Gala, a FAB-U-WISH is granted to a young woman living with breast cancer. This year two recipients were granted wishes. Meredith M. was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer during a routine mammogram in March of 2020. While undergoing treatment during a global pandemic, Meredith has nonetheless continued to be a pillar of strength for her family and community. A special education teacher, Meredith was awarded Teacher of the Year last May. Meredith's mother, Barbara, submitted a wish application on behalf of her daughter and as part of her wish, Meredith received a special night at the virtual gala and a future shopping spree.

In February 2020, Chelsea C. was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. She started treatment, but in mid-April she noticed another small lump. After over 15 months of active treatment, Chelsea is now cancer free and feeling stronger than ever. Chelsea's strength and positive attitude helped her through this time. In addition to joining the event, Chelsea was surprised with home renovations. These wishes are both generously underwritten by TPA partner, Kendra Scott.

