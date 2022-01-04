The Philadelphia Orchestra Rescheduled For Monday, February 21 at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall announced today that its performance by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra on Tuesday, January 11 has been rescheduled for Monday, February 21 at 8:00PM due to COVID-related concerns arising from the large number of singers and instrumentalists required on stage for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

The concert program for the February 21 performance-including Beethoven's symphonies nos. 1 and 9 and the world premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank's Pachamama Meets an Ode-will remain as originally announced. Maestro Nézet-Séguin and the Orchestra will be joined by soloists to be announced and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir. This concert will be the fifth and final performance in the Orchestra's complete Beethoven symphony cycle presented this season at Carnegie Hall, a series that kicked off in October 2021.



Ticketholders are asked to retain their January 11 tickets which will be honored at the new performance on Monday, February 21. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.



All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates. Patrons are encouraged to check carnegiehall.org for the most up-to-date information.



Program Information



Monday, February 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage



THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Soloists to be announced

Philadelphia Symphonic Choir

Joe Miller, Director



BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 1

GABRIELA LENA FRANK Pachamama Meets an Ode (World Premiere)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for choral music established by S. Donald Sussman in memory of Judith Arron and Robert Shaw.

Tickets, priced at $57-$190, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For events in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage presented by Carnegie Hall, a limited number of seats priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weil Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.



Please note: To support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone entering Carnegie Hall this season will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth at all times.