The Paul Taylor Dance Foundation Announces Cancellation of 2020 Paul Taylor American Modern Dance Season
The Paul Taylor Dance Foundation has announced the cancellation of its 2020 Paul Taylor American Modern Dance Season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, which was scheduled to take place November 3 through November 22, featuring the Paul Taylor Dance Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our annual Season at Lincoln Center is the highlight of our year, connecting us to our home audiences, sharing Paul Taylor's genius choreography and the beauty and power of the many facets of modern dance, both historical and new," said PTDF Artistic Director Michael Novak. "It is with heavy hearts that we cancel the 2020 Season, but the health and safety of our audiences, artists, production teams and staff remain the utmost priority as we move forward into the coming months. We look forward to the time when we can dance for our audiences in person."
A Taylor Company Commissioned dance to be created by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Lauren Lovette and presented on the Gala performance of the 2020 PTAMD Season will be completed and premiered at a later date TBD. Work on pieces by Taylor Commissioned Choreographers Peter Chu and Michelle Manzanales interrupted by COVID-19 will resume as soon as the dancers are able to return to rehearsal.
"The Paul Taylor Dance Foundation is deeply saddened to not be able to share the great work of Paul Taylor and other exciting choreographers with the peerless New York City audience," said PTDF Executive Director John Tomlinson. "Our Seasons at Lincoln Center have been a highlight of each year and our performances in New York City have been a vital part of our existence for as far back as we can recall. It is painful to have to tell dancers, who have a limited window in their life to be able to dance such extraordinary work, that they must wait to share their brilliance with us. We plan to do all in our power to return to the stage as soon as it is possible."
