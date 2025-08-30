The North American Premiere of ALL RIGHT. GOOD NIGHT. Comes to L'Alliance New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



L'Alliance New York will present the North American Premiere of All Right. Good Night. from September 25-27, 2025 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball, 566 LaGuardia Pl New York, NY 10012. For tickets and more information, visit https://lallianceny.org/event/all-right-good-night/.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished mid-flight-an event that remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries. In All right. Good night., acclaimed director Helgard Haug interweaves this unfathomable disappearance with a deeply personal story: her father's slow fading into dementia. Through documentary storytelling and an evocative live score by Barbara Morgenstern and the Zafraan Ensemble, the production transforms loss into an immersive theatrical experience. How do we make the missing tangible? What remains when presence disappears? This haunting and powerful performance invites us to confront the unknown. In German with English surtitles. Presented in partnership with NYU Skirball Center for The Performing Arts.

L'Alliance New York is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to providing its audience and students with engaging French language classes and audacious multi-disciplinary programming that celebrates the diversity of francophone cultures and creativity around the world. A welcoming and inclusive community for all ages and all backgrounds, L'Alliance New York is a place where people can meet, learn, and explore the richness of our heritages and share discoveries. L'Alliance New York strives to amplify voices and build bridges from the entire francophone world to New York and beyond."

Crossing The Line is a citywide festival that engages International Artists and New York City audiences in artistic discovery and critical dialogue to re-imagine the world around us. Crossing The Line is produced by L'Alliance New York in partnership with leading cultural institutions.