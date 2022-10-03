The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present All The Choral Movements From J.S. Bach's Cantatas 120 Through 133

Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the second live concert of their 2022-23 New York City season on Saturday, October 22 @ 7:30 PM at Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, (btw Broadway and Amsterdam) in Manhattan.

Repertoire will be all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 120 through 133, with piano accompanist Miles Fellenberg.

Tickets are $30 each, and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200720®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kaufmanmusiccenter.org%2Fmch%2Fevent%2Fnew-york-virtuoso-singers-the-unadorned-bach-cantatas-120-133%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information, visit http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ or http://nyvirtuoso.org/_art/2022/HRBachSeason2223.pdf. View The Kaufman Center's current COVID-19 health and safety protocols at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid/.

This will be the second event in the second of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by NYVS. The schedule and content for the other five 2022-23 presentations is:

#3: November 19 - Cantatas 134-146, Eduardo de la Vega, piano

#4: February 25, 2023 - Cantatas 148-177, Will Healy, piano

#5: March 25 - Cantatas 178-188, Miles Fellenberg, piano

#6: April 15 - Cantatas 191-198, Will Healy, piano

#7: April 29 - Cantatas 205-215, David Enlow, piano

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "A few years ago I made the decision to eventually perform every choral movement from every choral cantata written by Bach. I've hired fabulous pianists to accompany each concert. Doing this massive project, learning and presenting so much choral music of Bach that the vast majority of the audience likely never heard before, will be very rewarding and fulfilling for me and my singers."

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on almost 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org.