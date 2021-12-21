The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present All The Choral Movements From Bach's Cantatas 1 Through 12

Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the third live concert of their 2021-22 New York City season on Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 8 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Amsterdam Ave., between 99th and 100th Sts. in Manhattan.

Repertoire will be all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 1 through 12, with piano accompanist Joseph Yungen.

Tickets will be $30 general admission, $40 prime seating. Seniors tickets will be $20 and students $10, available at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/678036?ref=ebtn. For more information, visit http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ or http://nyvirtuoso.org/_art/2021/HR-season-brochure-%202021.pdf. Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this event.

This will be the third event in the first of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by NYVS and its sister choir The Canticum Novum Singers. The schedule and content for the other five 2021-22 presentations is:

#4: January 29 - The Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 13-24, Will Healy, piano

#5: February 5 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 25-37, Rebecca Wuu, piano

#6: March 26 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 52-68, Brian Daurelle, piano

#7: April 2 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 69-78, Luis Ortiz, piano

#8: May 21 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 98-106, Huizi Zhang, piano

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "A few years ago I made the decision to eventually perform every choral movement from every choral cantata written by Bach. Over the next two seasons this will be accomplished in 15 concerts with both my choirs. I've hired fabulous pianists to accompany each concert. Doing this massive project, learning and presenting so much choral music of Bach that the vast majority of the audience likely never heard before, will be very rewarding and fulfilling for me and my singers. And the audience will be invited to sing the final chorale of each concert with us, the music of which will be printed in the program."

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on almost 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org.