The New York Pops to Present 100 YEARS OF EPIC FILM SCORES at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops will take a chronological journey through 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the concert features iconic selections from movies including King Kong, Psycho, Star Trek, Jurassic Park, The Avengers, and many more.
"In the past century, some of the most exciting and beloved orchestral music has been composed for movies, where artists like John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Ennio Morricone have flourished and become household names,” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I am so excited to explore the history of film scoring with the 78 musicians of our New York Pops. We hope you will join us!”
The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari and the orchestra's 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.
This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
The New York Pops Carnegie Hall Subscription Series is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
Comprised of 78 musicians, The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, now in its 42nd season as the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The orchestra performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.
The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a unique experience, with influences that range from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and more. The orchestra collaborates with stars from the stage and screen including Sara Bareilles, Kristen Bell, Clive Davis, Montego Glover, James Monroe Iglehart, Capathia Jenkins, Carly Rae Jepsen, Angela Lansbury, Queen Latifah, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, Barry Manilow, Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren, Dionne Warwick, Miss Piggy, and others.
Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable residency programs that blend traditional education with pure fun. These programs make music open to all and use tools like composition, lyric writing, performance, and mentorship to foster learning and unbridled creativity. In doing so, PopsEd excites students and gives them skills they can apply to all areas of their lives.
The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge. To date, PopsEd programs have served over 100,000 New York City students.
Over the years, the orchestra has presented free concerts in city parks, community organizations, and senior centers; performed the National Anthem at sports venues; and toured throughout the world. Past media projects include the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC Television, a nationally syndicated radio series, and performances on PBS. The orchestra's discography encompasses recordings of popular standards, theater and film scores, and music for the holidays.
The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.
