The New York Pops to Present 100 YEARS OF EPIC FILM SCORES at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops will take a chronological journey through 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the concert features iconic selections from movies including King Kong, Psycho, Star Trek, Jurassic Park, The Avengers, and many more.

"In the past century, some of the most exciting and beloved orchestral music has been composed for movies, where artists like John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Ennio Morricone have flourished and become household names,” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I am so excited to explore the history of film scoring with the 78 musicians of our New York Pops. We hope you will join us!”

The New York Pops' 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes Let's Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari and the orchestra's 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Program Information

THE NEW YORK POPS

100 Years of Epic Film Scores



Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The New York Pops Carnegie Hall Subscription Series is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

About the Artists