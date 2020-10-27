The New York Arab-American Comedy Festival Celebrates 17th Anniversary Virtually!

The show runs Friday, November 13th to Saturday, November 14th.

The New York Arab American Comedy Festival is back-virtually, that is--to give people some laughs during these challenging times. What began as a began this festival in 2003 only two years after 9/11, has turned into the most successful comedy festival featuring Arab comics of different faiths. Now, with the festival going virtual, the show will be available--for the first time ever--to everyone around the world with comics from across the country and even live from the Middle East!

"Our Festival is 100 percent online this year because we want people to laugh but not spread the virus," said co-founder and comedian Dean Obeidallah, host of SiriusXM radio's The Dean Obeidallah Show. "In 2020, comedians are literally being more responsible about Covid than the President of the United States-think about that for a second," Obeidallah quipped.

"This festival is truly a celebration of what makes America great: Arab comedians making people laugh at Trump!" joked Co-founder and comedian/actress Mayson Zayid. She added, "And our hope is this will be our last festival we will ever to tell jokes about Don the Con."

The Festival features some of the top Arab American comedians from across the country, including Aron Kader from Comedy Central's Axis of Evil special, YouTube Sensation Go Remy, Eman El-Husseini who starred in her own comedy special on Canadian TV and live from Dubai, comedian Ali Al Sayed who has been featured on Comedy Central Arabia.

The NYAACF was founded in 2003 to combat negative images of Arabs in the media and to showcase Arab American talent for the entertainment industry. The festival, now in its 17th year, has consistently sold out the largest comedy clubs in NYC. Past performers at the festival include Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef, star/creator of Hulu's hit show, "Ramy," Dave Merheje, co-star Hulu's "Ramy" and Bassem Youssef, known as the Jon Stewart of the Middle East.

The Festival is three shows over two nights: Friday, November 13th to Saturday, November 14th, 2020. Tickets are $10 per show and are selling fast and available online at www.arabcomedy.com. You can follow the festival at https://www.facebook.com/NYAACF

ABOUT: The festival was founded in 2003 by comedian Dean Obeidallah and comedienne and General Hospital actress Maysoon Zayid to showcase the talents of Arab-American comedians as well as challenge as well as inspire our fellow Arab-Americans to create outstanding works of comedy.

LINEUPS

11/13 Friday 8PM

Maher Matta

Sammy Obeid

Eman El Husseini

Dean Obeidallah

Maysoon Zayid

Reem Edan

Aron Kader

Go Remy

11/14 Saturday 7:30PM

Jameeleh Shelo

Atheer Yacoub

Majdy Fares

Dean Obeidallah

Mike Easmeil

Mo Kheirs

Go Remy

11/14

Saturday 10PM

Ali Al Sayed

Maysoon Zayid

Nataly Aucar

Nina Kharoufeh

Salma Hind

Aron Kader

Go Remy

Tickets: www.arabcomedy.com/shows

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You