The Network Premiere of FENCES Will Air on Sunday, Sept. 27 on TNT

The film edition of August Wilson's play stars Viola Davis and Denzel Washington.

Focused on telling groundbreaking stories throughout 2020, TNT will air the network premiere of Fences on Sunday, September 27th, at 10 p.m. ET. Fences joins TNT's growing diverse line up of poignant films that showcase the world in which we live.



Based upon August Wilson's 1983 play, Fences follows THE JOURNEY of Troy Maxson, a cynical patriarch with a backbone of pride that rules and defines him. Troy works as a trash collector in the city of Pittsburgh and finishes his Friday shift the way he always does, with a pint of gin. Finding failure in his professional baseball pursuit, Troy believes society will never change for the black man and attempts to impose this belief on his son's athletic pursuits. Starring Denzel Washington, who also serves as director and producer of this powerful film, and Viola Davis, who won the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actress for her role.

Denzel Washington received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1989) and his second for the crime drama TRAINING DAY (2001). In addition, he has received Academy Award nominations for his performances in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), and August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fences, in which he reprised his Tony Award-winning role opposite Viola Davis.

Davis made her Broadway debut in 1996's production of August Wilson's drama SEVEN GUITARS. She received a Theatre World Award and Tony and Drama Desk noms for playing spurned lover Vera.

