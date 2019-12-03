The NY debut of MSTRIAL Will Open Wednesday at New World Stages

The NY debut of MsTRIAL will open this Wednesday December 4 at New World Stages.

Starring Christine Evangelista (TV's "The Arrangement," "The Walking Dead," Film: Bleed For This) with Janie Brookshire (Broadway's The Philanthropist. TV's "Blue Bloods"), Dep Kirkland (TV's " Twin Peaks," "Law & Order"), Alan Trinca (NY: Friends The Musical Parody. Regional: A Clockwork Orange), Gayle Samuels (Broadway's Children of a Leser God, Sunset Boulevard) with understudies Bill Coyne (NY: L'il Abner) and Jeannine Kaspar (TV: "The Loudest Voice," "Law & Order: SVU").

MsTRIAL follows internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris plays to win, both in and out of court. For Karen Lukoff, John's young attractive associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. After a major victory, the firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone-including the audience-to question what they know about desire, consent, winning, and losing.

MsTRIAL, written by Dep Kirkland and directed by Rick Andosca, will begin performances on Thursday, November 14 and will celebrate its opening on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Creative team includes: Set Design by Bill Clarke (Broadway's A Walk In The Woods, Abby's Song), Costume Design by Mimi Maxmen (Broadway's Uncle Vanya. Film: Perestroika), Lighting Design by Mitchell Fenton (Broadway's Swing!. New York: Little Miss Sunshine). Judy Henderson (Casting), Erin Cass (Production Stage Manager) and Perry Street Theatricals (General Manager) MsTRIAL is produced by Maija Anttila.

"When I first read this play, it really affected me as a professional woman in a male-dominated world. Despite being written over 17 years ago, these topics of power and seduction, in the workplace, are still very topical. I am excited to have people see Dep's powerful and thought-provoking play and start a conversation." MsTRIAL Producer, Maija Anttila

List info:

MsTRIAL

Written by Dep Kirkland and directed by Rick Andosca,

Begins performances on November 14; Opens December 4, 2019

New World Stages is located at 340 West 50 Street

Performances Schedule:

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7 pm; Friday at 8 pm

Saturday at 2 & 8 pm and Sunday at 3 and 7 pm

For more information, please visit www.MsTRIALNYC.com

Dep Kirkland (Playwright) is an actor, playwright, screenwriter, author, and director. A native of Savannah, Dep first headed to the University of Michigan to study chemical engineering - because his dad thought it was a terrific idea (and would have been - for his dad). For his next misguided adventure, he entered the legal field - because his mother thought it was a terrific idea (and would have been - for his mother) - attending the University of Georgia Law School and then practicing privately and ultimately serving as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Savannah, cross-designated as a federal prosecutor, and holding admissions to various state and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court. Continuing the charade of legal warrior, Dep relocated to Washington, D.C. to design, build, and direct the first Anti-Piracy Task Force for the satellite television industry, creating a national investigation network of over 60 former FBI agents, and a staff including the former Director of the FBI National Academy, the former executive head of the FBI's ViCAP program, and the FBI liaison to Capitol Hill. Next came a stint as a consultant to The Edison Project, a planned nationwide network of cutting-edge schools, working with Benno Schmidt, the former President of Yale University, and Hamilton Jordan, former Chief of Staff to President Carter. After roaming these intriguing but ultimately unsatisfying universes, Dep eventually came to his senses, decided to listen to his own voice, and walked away from the legal field altogether to pursue his previously private dream of acting, writing, and directing - moving first to New York City, where he studied with the legendary Fred Kareman in his Carnegie Hall studio - and later to Los Angeles. He currently splits his time between New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Rick Andosca (Director) has been an actor, theatre director, and teacher for close to fifty years. As a stage actor, he has played over seventy roles in more than 1,000 performances. As a director, Rick has directed over twenty Actors Equity Association productions, from LA to NYC. He also has appeared in more than twenty film and television productions and has worked aside, among others, Elijah Wood, Gregory Hines, Carroll O'Conner, and David Morse. He trained in the Meisner Technique for over eight years with Robert X. Modica in NYC, at Mr. Modica's Carnegie Hall studios. Prior to making a move to NYC, Rick studied at the Leland Powers School of Radio, Theatre, and Television in Boston. From Joseph Papp`s Public Theater to the Manhattan Theater Club, Rick has appeared in shows spanning some nine states and, as a director, he has staged plays from Massachusetts to LA. His award-winning production of Dennis McIntyre`s NATIONAL ANTHEMS triggered this reaction from the New York Times: "Attention must be paid to this production." In television, Rick has been featured in such classics as CHEERS, Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES, and IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT. Among his numerous film roles, some samples are PARADISE, PET SEMETARY ll (yes that`s how they spell it), and continuing up through SUMMER '03. Rick had a forty-year creative relationship with his mentor, teacher, and friend, the renowned Robert X. Modica, until Bob`s passing in 2014. Mr. Andosca has taught advanced students in the Meisner Technique for some thirty years, in New York, Los Angeles, and now in the burgeoning film mecca of Atlanta, Georgia





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You