The Music Of Debbie Friedman Returns To Carnegie Hall With NOT BY MIGHT

To mark the 25th anniversary of acclaimed singer and songwriter Debbie Friedman's sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall, her friends and protégés will again fill the famed venue with her spirited music. The concert, Not by Might: Celebrating Debbie Friedman's Life and Legacy, will feature many of her talented colleagues who have continued the chain of tradition that she established as a trailblazer of contemporary Jewish music.

Since her untimely death in 2011, the influence of Friedman's music has continued to grow, building community, engaging people in spiritual practice, and fostering healing through song. It is in this spirit that her students and mentees will collaborate to pay tribute to her life and legacy.

The Not by Might: Celebrating Debbie Friedman's Life and Legacy concert will take place at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The event-named for one of Friedman's signature songs-will include performances by some of her best-known collaborators, a multi-media presentation, and a choir of Jewish musicians that were shaped by both her music and her example.

Tickets and information on group rates will be available in early 2020. Visit https://notbymightdf.com/ to sign up for updates about the event.

"Debbie was a mentor to say many people, and through her we learned that when we come together to sing, we can create the deep, healing connections that we all seek," says Rabbi Lisa Tzur, Executive Director of Positive Jewish Living. "At Carnegie Hall, thousands of us will lift our voices in celebration of Debbie's legacy, a legacy that continues to shine brightly years after her passing. It will be an inspirational evening of singing, laughter, healing, and hope."

"For many Jews, Debbie's music was the soundtrack to a childhood spent in summer camps and youth groups. When I first discovered her music as a young man, I was profoundly moved by her ability to use melody to move people on a spiritual level. Her work was unlike anything I had heard before, and it helped to set me on my life path," said Josh Nelson, musician and Friedman's protégé. "She created music that facilitated communal prayer for those who struggled to find a spiritual connection in other ways."

Friedman was a self-taught Jewish music pioneer who began exploring a new approach to worship while working at the Jewish summer camps and youth groups of the Reform movement. Growing up, she felt disconnected during religious services and noticed her peers felt similarly. She set out to create new access points to connection and spirituality. Relating to her generation's love of popular music, she began composing original settings for traditional prayers, like the V'ahavta. By incorporating English into her compositions, her music became even more accessible to a broader audience.

Many of Friedman's songs have become a foundational part of the Jewish community experience, such as her interpretation of Mi Sheberach, the prayer for healing; Not By Might which speaks to continuity and hope for the future; and Miriam's Song which exemplifies her efforts to include the stories and perspectives of women. Through her voice and her guitar, Friedman conveyed feelings of empathy, compassion, and deep connectivity. Those who sing her songs continue to enjoy a communal experience of strength and healing.

At the beginning of Friedman's career, some rabbis and cantors resisted her music, considering it inappropriate for the synagogue setting. All the while, she was raising the next generation of Reform and Conservative rabbis and cantors on her memorable, participatory compositions. Many of Friedman's former campers and students went on to become significant Jewish leaders, and they enthusiastically shared her music with their congregations and communities.

In 2007, the establishment acknowledged Friedman's groundbreaking contributions to the community by appointing her to the faculty of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion's School of Sacred Music (renamed the Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music shortly after her death). Beyond cantorial and rabbinic students, her music also influenced a generation of popular contemporary Jewish musicians, many of whom will join in song at Carnegie Hall during this tribute concert.

In addition to the website, organizers today launched social media platforms that will highlight Friedman's career and provide updates about the concert and announcements about performers. You can follow them at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





