The Music Conservatory of Westchester Annual Gala Set For June

The Music Conservatory of Westchester, a not-for-profit community music school located in White Plains, NY, is set to celebrate acclaimed Broadway and figures luminaries and stars from both film and the classical music world at its annual fundraiser- 24th Annual Golf/ Tennis/Pickleball Classic and Gala. This year, the Conservatory will present its Legacy Award to world-renowned, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell. Composer, arranger, orchestrator, and producer Tom Kitt, a recipient of Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize awards, will receive the Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Award. Tony-winning and renowned actress Joanna Gleason will be honored with the Artistic Excellence on Stage and Screen Award. Additionally, Music Conservatory Board President and founder of the Healing our Heroes Veterans Program, Joel Breitkopf will be recognized for his many years of service to the Conservatory with its Distinguished Leadership Award.

This year's event will feature Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Story, Almost Famous) as the host, and a performance by Broadway's Bobby Conte (The Who's Tommy, A Bronx Tale). Scheduled for Taking place on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY, the event will include a day of golf, tennis, and pickleball, followed by a cocktail reception with views of the Brae Burn greens. An exclusive silent auction will precede an awards dinner, highlighted by live Broadway performances.



Proceeds from this year's event will support the school's Music Therapy Program serving children and adults with disabilities, Healing Our Hero's Veterans Program serving U.S. military veterans dealing with combat-related injuries, and their Scholarship Program providing students the opportunity to receive a quality music education regardless of financial circumstances. "Whether you're interested in the day or evening festivities or both, we invite everyone to join us for this important cause - your participation can change lives," said Aishling Quinn, Vice President of Development and Event Organizer.

The Music Conservatory of Westchester's mission is to provide the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community. Thank you to our longstanding supporters who make this event possible!