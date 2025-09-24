The Museum of Broadway to Host SMASH and BOOP! October Events; New Costumes, Artifacts Added to Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Museum of Broadway has announced new additions to its costume and artifact collection, now on view in New York City. Among the highlights are Nicole Scherzinger’s Norma Desmond costume from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s recent revival of Sunset Boulevard, designed by Soutra Gilmour, displayed alongside Glenn Close’s costume from the 2017 revival. Also newly on display is Joel Grey’s original costume from Cabaret, as well as items connected to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Kara Young, and others.

The Museum will also host two cast album signing events in October. On October 6, members of the Smash company, including Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Caroline Bowman, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman, are scheduled to appear. On October 11, the cast of Boop!—including Jasmine Amy Rogers and Erich Bergen—will participate in a signing event.

Additional artifacts joining the collection include Miranda’s “Lin-Man” costume from Freestyle Love Supreme, Erivo’s “Celie” costume from The Color Purple, Kara Young’s costume from Purlie Victorious, Gabriella Slade’s “Katherine Howard” design from Six, Arielle Jacobs’s “Imelda” costume from Here Lies Love, Ken Page’s hat from Ain’t Misbehavin’, and script pages from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Visitors can also view Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Designs of David Korins, a special exhibition running through September 30, 2025. The installation highlights the designer’s work on Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, The Who’s Tommy, and Here Lies Love.

More information can be found at themuseumofbroadway.com.