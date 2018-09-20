The Muppets Take Over A STAR IS BORN in Hilarious Parody

Many people are very excited about the remake of A STAR IS BORN with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but writer and comedian Kevin T. Porter may not have the same sentiment. In a hilarious tweet, Porter shared a video captioned "Wow ANOTHER remake?" featuring the trailer for A STAR IS BORN, but with a twist: the Muppets! The entire trailer has been replaced with the cast of everyone's favorite muppets, Kermit, Fozzie Bear, and Miss Piggy.

Watch the video below!

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell andMark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

The film, also directed by Cooper, had its debut screening today ahead of its theatrical release in the US on October 5th.

Related Articles