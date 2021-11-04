The Muny to Present THE COLOR PURPLE, MARY POPPINS, SWEENEY TODD & More in 2022

The Muny announced today the exciting seven show lineup for its 104th Season in 2022.

The triumph of the 2021 season returns when six-time Tony Award-winning Chicago kicks off 2022 (June 13-19). The salacious turns enchanting with Lerner and Loewe's Excalibur-sharp classic Camelot (June 22-28). Fulfilling two 2020 commitments to the Muny audience: all-time family favorite Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins will finally soar over The Muny (July 5-13), followed by the long-awaited Muny debut of Stephen Sondheim's spine-tingling musical masterpiece, Sweeney Todd (July 16-22). The fabulously fun award-winning musical Legally Blonde (July 25-31) bounces back to the Muny stage for its first production in 11 years. Making its Muny debut, the landmark musical The Color Purple (August 3-9) bears a Grammy Award-winning score and moving tale of love, faith, resilience and sisterhood. Closing out the 104th Season is Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's multi-colored family favorite, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

The seven shows are: Chicago (June 13-19), Camelot (June 22-28), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5-13), Sweeney Todd (July 16-22), Legally Blonde (July 25-31), The Color Purple (August 3-9) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

"Last summer was extraordinary for so many reasons," saida??Munya??Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, "and now we will return with our full seven show season, and this extraordinary line-up of shows."

"More than ever, we are so grateful to be a place where the community gathers each summer," saida??Munya??President and CEO-elect Kwofe Coleman.a??"For what will be my first season as President and CEO, I am excited for us to produce a season that reflects the breadth of musical theatre and welcomes audiences from far and wide."a??a??

Season ticket renewals will begin in December, with new subscriptions on sale in March 2022. Muny gift cards for the 104th Season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.



Information about auditions for the 2022 Muny season can be found at muny.org/auditions.