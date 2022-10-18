Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Metropolitan Opera Will No Longer Require Audience Members to Wear Masks

The Metropolitan Opera Will No Longer Require Audience Members to Wear Masks

The Met shared, "We have now been advised that it is no longer necessary for us to mandate audiences to wear masks during performances."

Oct. 18, 2022  

Beginning October 24, audience members will no longer be required to wear masks at The Metropolitan Opera.

They released the following message:

Throughout the pandemic, the Met's top priority has been the safety of our audiences, artists, orchestra, chorus, and staff. We have worked with leading medical advisors and public health experts to ensure that we had the appropriate safety measures in place to deal with the many health challenges presented by Covid-19.

With the recent changes in CDC guidelines and the availability of vaccines and boosters, we have now been advised that it is no longer necessary for us to mandate audiences to wear masks during performances. Starting October 24, in conjunction with the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall, and many other venues throughout the city, masking will be optional for all Met audience members. Audiences who wish to continue to wear masks are, of course, welcome to do so. We also continue to ask that if you are suffering from cold-like symptoms, you please stay home.

For full updates on their health and safety requirements, please visit metopera.org/commitment.

As of July 2022, all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City adopted a "mask optional" policy.

Word Game

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICALPhotos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL
October 18, 2022

All new cast portraits have been released for But I'm a Cheerleader: the Musical at the Turbine Theatre. Check out the photos here!
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Next MonthSTEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Next Month
October 18, 2022

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) announces Robert Harling's beloved tragicomedy, Steel Magnolias, in the Patricia George Decio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, November 10-13.
Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”Festival Ballet Providence Partners With RISD Museum For The First Time With “Off The Wall”
October 18, 2022

For the first time ever, Festival Ballet Providence presents its first program of the 2022-2023 Season, Off The Wall, a unique collaboration with the RISD Museum.
Josh Mostel and Richard Masur Join TWO JEWS TALKING Off-BroadwayJosh Mostel and Richard Masur Join TWO JEWS TALKING Off-Broadway
October 18, 2022

There are two “new” Jews talking! Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) and Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, “Younger”) will keep the conversation going in Ed. Weinberger's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, directed by Dan Wackerman at Theatre at St. Clement's.
Melissa Rose Hirsch Joins Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE This November at 54 BelowMelissa Rose Hirsch Joins Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE This November at 54 Below
October 18, 2022

Special guest Melissa Rose Hirsch joins Erin Kommor in 'Begin to Hope', November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm. 