The Metropolitan Opera Will No Longer Require Audience Members to Wear Masks

Beginning October 24, audience members will no longer be required to wear masks at The Metropolitan Opera.

They released the following message:

Throughout the pandemic, the Met's top priority has been the safety of our audiences, artists, orchestra, chorus, and staff. We have worked with leading medical advisors and public health experts to ensure that we had the appropriate safety measures in place to deal with the many health challenges presented by Covid-19.

With the recent changes in CDC guidelines and the availability of vaccines and boosters, we have now been advised that it is no longer necessary for us to mandate audiences to wear masks during performances. Starting October 24, in conjunction with the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall, and many other venues throughout the city, masking will be optional for all Met audience members. Audiences who wish to continue to wear masks are, of course, welcome to do so. We also continue to ask that if you are suffering from cold-like symptoms, you please stay home.

For full updates on their health and safety requirements, please visit metopera.org/commitment.

As of July 2022, all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City adopted a "mask optional" policy.