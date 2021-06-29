The marquee for Pass Over is now up at the August Wilson Theatre! You can now check out a video of the marquee being placed up on the theatre, ready to welcome in audiences once again when the show begins previews in August!

Watch below!

The show will run August 4 through October 10. The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's acclaimed, award-winning play Pass Over, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor ("Daddy", Heroes of the Fourth Turning) will mark the Broadway debut of both Nwandu and Taymor. Pass Over will be produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Madeleine Foster Bersin and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu.

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's "masterful" (Afira Akbar, The Guardian) new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out. Casting for the Broadway engagement will be announced in the coming weeks.