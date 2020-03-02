The Madison Square Garden Company Has Announced New Pre-game All Access Tours
The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today that the MSG All Access Tour, which offers guests a special, inside look at The World's Most Famous Arena, will now offer brand-new pre-game tours for Knicks and Rangers ticketholders. The pre-game All Access Tour will run prior to select Knicks and Rangers games and will allow guests who purchase this special All Access Tour ticket access to the arena for the game before the general public. A ticket to that evening's game is required to take this tour.
The pre-game tours offer Knicks and Rangers fans the opportunity to take the MSG All Access Tour beginning 75-minutes prior to doors opening on select game days. Fans can start their game-day experience with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at The Garden and discover the defining moments that have made MSG the Mecca of Sports for nearly 150 years. Fans who purchase the pre-game tour will have the added benefit of going right to their seats, to concessions or to the merchandise stands within the arena at the conclusion of the tour, avoiding the pre-game rush. Please note, attendees must already have a ticket to that evening's game in order to purchase a ticket to and attend the pre-game tour.
The All Access Tour offers guests a special look at The World's Most Famous Arena with access to a variety of interactive features, including a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience that takes guests through the transition of The Garden from a basketball court to a hockey rink to a Billy Joel concert setup. MSG's nearly 150-year history is on display throughout the tour, providing visitors with a first-hand glimpse into what has made Madison Square Garden the most celebrated arena in history.
Pre-game tours will be offered on the following dates:
New York Rangers Pre-Game ToursNew York Knicks Pre-Game Tours
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 vs. St. Louis Blues
Thursday, March 5, 2020 vs. Washington Capitals
Monday, March 16, 2020 vs. Calgary Flames
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, March 2, 2020 vs. Houston Rockets
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 vs. Utah Jazz
Friday, March 6, 2020 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Sunday, March 8, 2020 vs. Detroit Pistons
Saturday, March 21, 2020 vs. Golden State Warriors
Sunday, April 5, 2020 vs. Miami Heat
Tickets for the All Access Tour specialty pre-game tours may be purchased at the Madison Square Garden box office or online at msg.com/tours. Tickets for the pre-game tours are priced at $35 (and require the purchase of a same-day game ticket for each attendee). Additional fees and restrictions may apply. Visit msg.com/tours for more information.
