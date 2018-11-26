The MARY POPPINS RETURNS Soundtrack is Available for Pre-Order Today

Advance tickets for Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" are now available for purchase. Fans looking to be among the first to experience the film can attend opening night fan events on December 18 held exclusively at Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres across the country*. On December 7, the digital album and physical CD of film's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack are set for release. The soundtrack digital pre-order includes two instant grat tracks, "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" and "The Place Where Lost Things Go," which are available at all digital retail providers. Be sure to check out-and share with your readers-the full track list and two new spots below, and don't forget to see "Mary Poppins Returns" when it hits theaters nationwide December 19!

The track list for "Mary Poppins Returns," which Walt Disney Records will release on December 7 features nine all-new original songs by Tony Award® and GRAMMY® winning composer and song/co-lyricist Marc Shaiman ("Hairspray," "South Park") and Tony winner and three-time Emmy® nominee co-lyricist Scott Wittman ("Hairspray," "Smash") includes:

1. "(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky" - Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

2. "Overture" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

3. "A Conversation" - Performed by Ben Whishaw

4. "Can You Imagine That?" - Performed by Emily Blunt with Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Nathanael Saleh

5. "The Royal Doulton Music Hall" - Performed by Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Nathanael Saleh

6. "Introducing Mary Poppins" - Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt

7. "A Cover Is Not the Book" - Performed by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Company

8. "The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Performed by Emily Blunt

9. "Turning Turtle" - Performed by Meryl Streep with Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Nathanael Saleh

10. "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda with Emily Blunt, Tarik Frimpong, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh and Leeries

11. "The Place Where Lost Things Go (Reprise)" - Performed by Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh and Pixie Davies

12. "Trip a Little Light Fantastic (Reprise)" - Performed by Dick Van Dyke with Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Nathanael Saleh

13. "Nowhere to Go But Up" - Performed by Angela Lansbury, Ben Whishaw, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters and Company

14. "(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky (Reprise)" - Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

15. "Theme from Mary Poppins Returns" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

16. "Kite Takes Off" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

17. "Mary Poppins Arrives" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

18. "Magic Papers" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

19. "Banks in the Bank" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

20. "Into the Royal Doulton Bowl" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

21. "Rescuing Georgie" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

22. "Off to Topsy's" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

23. "Chase Through the Bank" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

24. "Lost in a Fog" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

25. "Goodbye Old Friend" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

26. "Race to Big Ben" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

27. "End Title Suite" - Performed by Marc Shaiman

Pre-Order Links:

Streaming: http://disneymusic.co/MaryPoppinsR

Download: http://disneymusic.co/MaryPoppinsRDL

Physical: http://disneymusic.co/MaryPoppinsRP

In Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light-and life-to the streets of London.

"Mary Poppins Returns" is directed by Rob Marshall. The screenplay is by David Magee and the screen story is by Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are John DeLuca, p.g.a., Rob Marshall, p.g.a. and Marc Platt, p.g.a. with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The music score is by Marc Shaimanand the film features all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The film also stars Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen; Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and introducing Joel Dawson as the Banks' children, with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary's eccentric cousin, Topsy. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth's character.

